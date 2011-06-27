  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(17)
2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive hatchback body style makes it easy to load bulky items
  • upscale interior with straightforward controls and plenty of rear-seat legroom
  • strong and fuel-efficient engines
  • standard all-wheel drive.
  • Less cargo capacity than most crossover SUVs
  • lacks the handling precision of other 3 Series models
  • engine auto stop-start can be an annoyance
  • nobody is going say to you: "What a beautiful BMW you have!"
List Price
$17,995
Used 3 Series Gran Turismo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 BMW 3 Series GT is a niche-oriented model to be sure, but the appeal of a BMW 3 Series with an extra amount of practicality is undeniable.

Vehicle overview

Let's say you really like the 3 Series sedan but, gosh, it's just not practical enough for your active lifestyle. You want other BMW options. OK, how about an X1? "Too small," you say. An X3 or 3 Series wagon? "Don't like wagons. And all my friends have X3s. Don't like joining herds." OK, how about an X5 or 5 Series Gran Turismo? "Too expensive," you say. Now, in years past, your hypothetical vehicle quest could have ended here. But cry not onto your plate of schnitzel, as BMW now has another option for you: the all-new 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

The 3 Series Gran Turismo follows the format of its bigger brother, the 5 Series Gran Turismo. In this case, that means the 3 GT is a longer 3 Series with a hatchback body style. The extra length opens up more rear-seat legroom and luggage space, while the hatchback (it's a traditional one-piece hatch, by the way, rather than a complex two-piece design like on the 5 Series GT) makes it easy to load bulky cargo items. The mainstay 3 Series engines are offered, all-wheel drive comes standard, and you get the same collection of features and impressive design as you get with the 3 sedan.

Basically, it's a 3 Series, but one that's quite family- and/or outdoorsy-person friendly. And that alone is pretty appealing. But it does come with some fine-print side effects. The GT's sloping, coupelike roof line cuts down on rear-seat headroom and total cargo capacity, and the car's larger size and heavier weight means it doesn't drive as sharply as a regular 3 Series sedan. And we'll say this: While BMW does many things well, styling hatchbacks to be beautiful isn't one of them.

So that leaves us with a rather odd duck of a BMW. Logic dictates that most people are going to be happier with a traditional wagon or small crossover SUV. But if you've read this far in our review of the 2014 BMW 3 Series GT, chances are you won't really care. And really, BMW knows this. This is a niche-oriented model meant to appeal to the desires of the few over the needs of the many. And for them, we think the 3 GT will work out quite well.

2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is available in two main trim levels: 328i xDrive and 335i xDrive.

The 328i xDrive Gran Turismo hatchback comes standard with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a power liftgate, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, driver memory functions, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, Bluetooth  phone connectivity, the iDrive electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display, and a premium sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 335i xDrive Gran Turismo is equipped similarly but has 18-inch wheels and adaptive xenon headlights. Both are options for the 328i.

BMW offers three optional equipment lines (Luxury, Sport and M Sport) to help customize your 3 GT; they include different wheel designs, color schemes, trim types, seats and steering wheels.

Beyond that, the Premium package is your ticket to leather upholstery, keyless ignition/entry, four-way power lumbar adjustment for the front seats and satellite radio. Going with the Technology package gets you Bluetooth audio connectivity, a navigation system (with 20GB available for personal music storage), a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display, BMW Apps (smartphone app integration), BMW Remote Services and a head-up display.

For safer driving, the Driver Assistance package provides a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors. If that's not enough help, you can also purchase the Driver Assistance Plus package that adds blind-spot monitoring; a top-down parking camera system; lane-departure and frontal-collision warnings; and a speed limit info display.

The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel. Finally, the Dynamic Handling package bundles variable-ratio steering with adaptive suspension dampers. Adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel parking system and an upgraded 16-speaker Harman Kardon are the major stand-alone options.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 BMW 328i Gran Turismo comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 240 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. The more powerful 335i has a 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque.

For both models, an eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, as are all-wheel drive and an automatic stop-start function that turns off the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel. The 328i has an EPA estimate of 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/33 mpg highway), while the 335i GT drops a bit to 24 mpg combined (20 city/30 highway).

Safety

Every 2014 BMW 3 Series GT comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags.

The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry when the windshield wipers are in use and automatically snugging the pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. BMW Assist emergency communications is standard and includes automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery and on-demand roadside assistance. A visit to the options list will provide parking sensors (front and rear), rearview and top-down cameras, blind-spot monitoring, a lane departure warning system, frontal collision warning and an automated parking system.

Driving

The 2014 BMW 328i Gran Turismo's turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides a punchy power delivery and quick acceleration, and the quick-shifting eight-speed automatic is a great match. If your budget allows, though, the 335i xDrive35i will be hard to pass up, as its acceleration is truly impressive, while fuel economy is still quite good in normal driving. With either engine, the auto stop-start function can be an annoyance in heavy traffic because the engine doesn't restart as quickly or smoothly as we'd like when transitioning between the brake pedal and the gas (fortunately, you can manually disable this feature).

The GT's ride is smooth and quiet, no matter which wheels and tires you choose, so the car is a natural candidate for road trips. But know that its emphasis on practicality does exact a toll: This is a bigger and significantly heavier car than the regular 3 Series sedan, and when driven around turns, it largely lacks the light, energetic feel typically associated with BMW's small vehicles.

Interior

The Gran Turismo might be new, but the cabin is all 3 Series, with a classy design and premium materials. The company's classic analog gauges provide a historical link with BMWs of previous decades, while the Luxury, Sport and M Sport give you plenty of leeway to customize the cabin to your taste. The front seats are mounted higher than they are in the sedan and wagon, and that gives you slightly better sight lines to the road ahead.

In terms of technology, the basic 6.5-inch display screen is adequate, but you'll want to get the larger, optional screen for a true, luxury electronics interface. This year's iDrive system has been updated slightly, with the most noticeable change being a touchpad on top of the controller that can be used to hand write inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use, thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared to some rival systems, it typically requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

The Gran Turismo's real specialty lies in the back half of the interior. Its wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) is longer than those of the 3 sedan or wagon, and that translates into additional rear-seat and luggage space. There's plenty of rear legroom (BMW likes to claim it's more than what's available in the 5 Series sedan), decent headroom and, in general, a more open and relaxed feel than you'd expect for this class of car.

When it's time to haul the goods, the high-opening liftgate makes it pretty easy to load and unload various pieces of cargo. The folding rear seats are split 40/20/40 to enhance versatility. There are 18.4 cubic feet of luggage space available, which is more than your typical small sedan or wagon, though that spec is a little misleading, as you'll have to remove the two-piece parcel shelf to fully utilize that space. Total cargo space is 56.5 cubic feet; that's competitive with wagons, but less than the typical small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Meets a Lot of Needs
carolinabmer,03/11/2014
335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I had a demanding set of criteria for this car. I'm mid-50's, single, no kids at home. I enjoyed having multiple cars for my different moods and purposes - a 740iL for traveling, a Subaru Forester for bad weather and hauling, and two C6 Corvettes for pure, unadulterated fun. I also wanted to get better fuel economy than my old vehicles (harder than you might think as my V-8 vehicles all got 26 - 30 MPG Hwy, Subaru rarely >20). I wanted to get as much of these into one car as possible. Mission accomplished in the 335i Xdrive Gran Tourissimo. 3/2017: Three years later and this car is as good as it was brand new. It's held up VERY well. I just paid it off so got new car fever. Test drove an Audi 3.0 T<whatever> A7 -- a 333 HP rolling work of art. It drove nicely around town (nice and smooth with some get-up-and-go accelerating from a line. But when I got it on the Interstate... ho-hum. No where near the acceleration, responsiveness and agility of the 335 Xdrive GT. I got back in my paid-off 335 GT and re-enjoyed the nice leather, the Nav and other cool gadgets, and (most of all) the great power and handling. I think I'll keep him!
Best car I've ever bought.
maugha,05/21/2014
328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've read professional reviews that say this car is extremely ugly and I have to disagree. It's exterior design looks both class and sporty at the same time. Back seat leg space was important as I have four college age children. This has as much room as the 7 series. I needed cargo space as I transport kids to/from their schools with all their dorm needs. There is plenty of room for all their stuff. In addition, I am disabled and love how easy it is to close the hatch and pull down the back seats for additional cargo space. I had a 2007 525i with an inline six-cylinder engine. I now have the four cylinder and it has more power than my 525i, making is amazingly fun to drive.
Sports car for families
livesmile,03/12/2015
335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
It may be difficult to think of a better *sports* car that can carry four people in comfort. This is as much a sports car as typical driving situations allows nowadays. In my view, to enjoy any more sportiness you need to go to the tracks, so it is a moot point for me to demand additional driving dynamics when I can't use them 95% of the time. The 335i GT is perfect blend of power, handling, and comfort. It looks great from most angles except may be a couple of side ones. The iDrive system is flawless. The only thing that could improve it in my view would be gesture recognition, which BMW is already working on. The sport mode is awesome and makes me forget that it is a GT and not a 3sedan.
I'm loving this car
greggbrent,01/03/2015
335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
I'm coming from a 328i Convertible which was fun but no so much in winter (live in NJ). It looked great but not too practical. Hard to get an adult in back seat and no trunk space. Was a drag driving on these terrible roads in and around NYC. The car was a VERY rough ride. So went for something completely different with Gran Turismo 335xi, loaded up and what a difference! Much smoother ride (missed the old steering though) and like slightly higher seat position. The back seat is like a mini stretch and adults fit VERY comfortably. Tech on it is great and it's FAST. Not sure why some think its so fugly. Most everyone who has seen it has LOVED the look. Not perfect but LOVING IT
See all 17 reviews of the 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo features & specs

More about the 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
More About This Model

Space. You get a surprising amount of it in the 2014 BMW 3 Series GT. Especially in the rear seat and the trunk. Unless you're familiar with riding in the back of BMW's biggest machines, you'll be shocked at how much room there is in this new hatchback.

And if there are three in back, they'll make the surprise discovery that the arrangement can be tolerated for more than half an hour without inducing grunts of complaint.

This is a car born from a deep dive into the desires of 3 Series buyers. Those desires include more room and the raised seating that SUVs provide, which is why this car is unusual for being a taller sports hatch with no direct rivals in the premium segment.

It's Roomier Because It's Bigger
The reason the GT has so much extra space inside is quite simple. It's bigger. Compared to the 3 Series sedan, the GT has a 4-inch-longer wheelbase, stands 3 inches taller and stretches out 8 inches longer overall. It's also half an inch wider and has wider tracks, too.

You sit more than 2 inches higher in the GT compared to the sedan, and not surprisingly, the GT's center of gravity has been raised as well. Although GT and sedan share the same front bulkhead and floor, all of the GT's exterior panels differ.

The body has been strategically reinforced to optimize the suspension's compatibility with this five-door structure, and there's an extra link locating the rear axle to the shell. Happily, this work has produced an ideal 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution, too.

A Sharp-Handling Hatchback
And you can feel this balance on the road. The 335i arcs into bends with a confident zeal that's heightened by our car's optional sport steering gear and its quicker-acting rack. Even with the adaptive dampers at their softest setting, the GT's body control is kept well in check.

Our test 2014 BMW 335i GT's optional 19-inch rims, which do a great job of filling out its arches, doubtless heighten this agility, which steps up a notch when you engage Sport via the rocker on the center console. It stirs the engine and gearbox to greater efforts, even though they hardly felt lazy in the standard setting.

The turbocharged straight-6 revs with an even, eager urge that climbs unabated to 7,000 rpm before upshifting, and with a smooth-pumping beat that makes you want to do it all again. This engine isn't quite the electrically smooth revver that Munich sixes have been in the past, as there's too much of a mildly coarse roar for that, but it's tuneful enough to make you want it over a four, and it's plenty quick. BMW claims a 0-60-mph time of 5.4 seconds and a 155-mph top speed.

And the chassis is good enough to encourage such wanton behavior. Tight damping, strong body composure and fine chassis balance make this a car you'll enjoy swooping about in, even if your passengers might not thank you.

There are some blemishes in the GT's behavior, though, both of them ride-related. Sharp-edged lumps generate loud thumps in the cabin that are a bit unexpected. Crests can be its undoing, too, as the suspension sometimes sends the car into a curious vertical bounce that's particularly emphatic at the rear. All of which is a surprise, since the 3 Series sedan suffers neither of these issues.

Loads of Convenience
This is a 3 Series for families, and families that need more room than even a 5 Series sedan can offer. And not only is it roomy, but the 3 Series GT is versatile, too. The 40/20/40-split backrest can be adjusted through 15 positions to allow for varying degrees of cargo room, while the trunk floor covers a deep, partitioned well with additional storage. There are also aluminum runners for the securing of loads, while further inspection of the trunk turns up shopping hooks, lashing eyes, elastic load ties and a power point.

The rear seat drops at the tug of a lever, too, although it doesn't quite fold flat. Seats up, it provides 18.3 cubic feet of cargo room, while it opens up to 56.5 cubic feet of space with the seats folded (including the underfloor space). The rear hatch opens wide for easy loading of cargo and it will do so with the swipe of your foot under the bumper provided you have the key in your pocket.

Aside from the novelty of space, the GT's cabin is stock 3 Series. That means a convenient, well-made but architecturally fussy fascia along with comfortable seats and the option of a Harman Kardon stereo of striking clarity. Detail GT design features that might please include frameless doors, a levitating tailgate spoiler and vents in the front fenders that are actually functional, exhausting brake cooling air from the wheel housings. Less clever, however, is the absence of a rear wiper.

Good Prospects
The GT goes on sale in the U.S. this September. The base 328i gets BMW's latest 2.0-liter turbocharged engine while the 335i model represents the top of the range. All-wheel-drive versions will also be available, along with Sport, Luxury, Modern and M Sport trims.

Prices have yet to be announced but are expected to start at around $36,000. The GT is not quite as well rounded a car as the 3 Series sedan on the road, but there's no denying its hugely improved versatility. And though it has its dynamic flaws, it remains an entertaining drive.

Will it take a significant bite out of 3 Series sedan sales? We wouldn't bet against it. Although many 3 Series buyers count themselves squarely in the enthusiast camp, the price of BMW's most popular model puts it in a demographic that needs space for a family. The 2014 BMW 3 Series GT fills that space quite nicely and does so in a way that is not likely to be objectionable to anyone looking to have it both ways.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 328i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 335i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

Research Similar Vehicles