Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Consumer Reviews
Best of both worlds
Previous car was a 328 Xi. The Gran Tourismo gives you LOTS more room front and especially rear seats for long legged passengers. Handling is comfy in standard "old folks" mode easy on your butt, however with the sport package option, press a button and steering, transmission and suspension kick in to provide that old familiar handling performance I knew with the previous BMW. For people who like to throw a bunch of stuff in the back of their car, this is perfect. This is a car I plan on keeping for a long time.
Value missing - value still comes up short
I've owned 3, 5, and 7 series BMW's which now includes the 328i xDrive GT. All exhibit good workmanship, tight construction and nice drive characteristics. Unfortunately I have two issues with this new BMW: (1) too many of the safety features now standard on other autos are extra cost options on the BMW, and (2) electronics are now being used to replace many features that are better provided through more conventional means. Regarding safety features - for example blind spot warning and lane monitoring are often standard features on many Hondas, Toyotas, and other autos, however they are extra cost options on this BMW. Although not safety related, heated front seats which are also now standard on other autos are extra cost items. Regarding the electronics - While the central electronics has been improved, the radio controls and many of the other electronics are still way too confusing and some seem unnecessary.
In its own class
Practical aspects of a SUV while still as sleek as a sedan. Cofortable and quiet. Lots of rear seat leg room and flexible storage space. Fun to drive. Lots to learn with all the gadgets. If you don't get the various packages built to your specifications (2-3 months), then have to compromise on what's available - not a lot of these around - in its niche class.
Totally love my GT!!
I have nothing to say but positive things about my GT [HTML removed]. I've had it for a bit over 2 1/2 years and I still love driving it. I find reasons to drive it. "Oh honey, I forgot something at Home Depot." "Honey, do you want something from the store? I'll go get it." Not only is it quick (0-60 in 6 seconds is no slouch) but I have hauled a 50 gallon water tank, a 12.5" compound miter saw and portable stand, and a 9.9 cu/ft refrigerator and still closed the hatch. Sure it does not accelerate or handle like the 4-series Gran Coupe but it is a whole lot easier for me to get in and out of (6'1" and 260 lbs) and more comfortable. My dealership (BMW of Ontario, CA) is also FANTASTIC. Great sales and support team. At just over 5.5 years and +108k miles, I still LOVE my GT.
Best car I have owned
This car is more like a crossover as you have plenty of room in the rear with the hatchback and the rear seats fold down for even more cargo. The ride is smooth and quiet. Plenty of power when you need it and I have not had one issue with this vehicle. Great for long trips with plenty of leg room in the rear seat. The gas mileage is great for this size vehicle (35-37 on the highway) and it is a whole different platform than the standard 328 - much more roomy inside. Love this car. 09/11/2017 update; Had to replace all tires at 23K. Other than that, the car performs great, gets lots of compliments, and has average mileage of 33.1 MPG. We plan to keep this ride a long time - more than enough power for us
