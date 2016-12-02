The 330i xDrive Gran Turismo isn't exactly brimming with standard luxuries, but it does include niceties such as 18-inch alloy wheels (with all-season run-flat tires), automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, automatic wipers, power-folding and auto-dimming heated side mirrors, a panoramic sunroof and a power liftgate. Interior highlights include dual-zone automatic climate control, 10-way power sport front seats (with power-adjustable side bolsters), driver-seat memory settings, imitation-leather (premium vinyl) upholstery, 40/20/40-split folding rear seatbacks and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. On the technology front, the 330i comes standard with Bluetooth and the iDrive infotainment interface, but it must make do with a rudimentary 6.5-inch display screen that pales by comparison to the Technology package's 8.8-inch screen (see below). Sound is delivered via a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

The 340i xDrive Gran Turismo is similarly equipped but adds the standard items mentioned above. We should add that the keyless access system also includes a foot sensor for hands-free trunk opening.

You can add most of the 340i's extras to the 330i as options, although the premium-leather steering wheel is a 340i exclusive. A number of packages are offered on both trim levels, including the Luxury package, which adds exterior chrome design elements, leather upholstery, and a choice of various wood or metallic interior trim panels, plus the option of non-sport front seats with less aggressive bolstering. The M Sport package offers a variety of sport-themed interior trim treatments, and it adds an aerodynamic body kit, BMW's "shadowline" exterior trim, an M steering wheel and a option to add the Adaptive M suspension at a small discount. You can also get the Adaptive M suspension as a bundle with variable-ratio sport steering if you select the Dynamic Handling package.

The Technology package is another notable bundle. It includes a head-up display, a navigation system, voice controls, a higher-resolution 8.8-inch display and an upgraded iDrive interface with a touchpad controller and additional online services. Outward visibility within the GT isn’t stellar, so we recommend at least the Driver Assistance package, which includes front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The Driver Assistance Plus package adds blind-spot monitoring, a multiview parking camera system, lane departure warning, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, a drowsy driver warning system and a speed-limit display.

The Lighting package includes adaptive LED headlights that swivel and point toward your direction of travel, along with automatic high beams that aid visibility on dark roads. The Cold Weather package features front and rear heated seats plus a heated steering wheel.

Finally, standalone options include 19-inch wheels, adaptive cruise control, an automated parking system, Apple CarPlay and wireless charging with a Wi-Fi hot spot.