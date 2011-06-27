Vehicle overview

It would be easy to dismiss the 2011 BMW 1 Series as the baby BMW that people buy because they can't pony up for a 3 Series. You could also claim it's just a dumpy-looking coupe that costs too much money. But spend some time with the 1 Series and you'll find it has an irrepressible, playful character that brings sheer joy to the driving experience. Indeed, while the 1 Series coupe and convertible aren't the most inspirational BMW models, they are wickedly fun and surprisingly refined little cars worthy of the BMW badge.

Despite being the entry-level BMW, the 1 Series is available with the same inline-6 gasoline engines as the BMW 3 Series. That means the 2011 135i gets the 3's new direct-injection inline-6 with its single twin-scroll turbocharger. While this engine produces the same 300 horsepower and 300 pound-feet of torque as the outgoing twin-turbo inline-6, its torque now comes on even earlier and, most important, fuel economy has improved. In fact, the 135i is now more fuel-efficient than the 128i with its 230-hp naturally aspirated port-injection inline-6.

Also new for the 2011 version of the 135i is an optional dual-clutch automated manual transmission BMW calls DCT. As in the 335i, M3 and Z4, this transmission provides interaction with the driver that's as crisp and rewarding as a manual transmission, yet proves as intuitive and smooth-shifting as an automatic.

Truth be told, the 2011 BMW 1 Series is rather expensive, but given its powerful engines, sports car-style handling and the dearth of other small, rear-wheel-drive models with which to compare, it's hard to say the 1 is too expensive. Indeed, no car truly lines up with the 128i or 135i as an apples-to-apples competitor, though the 2011 Audi TT, 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Infiniti G37, 2011 Nissan 370Z and the American muscle cars are in the same ballpark as the coupe, and you could cross-shop the convertible against the 2011 Mini Cooper convertible and VW Eos.

In general, it's going to come down to what kind of small coupe or convertible you want. The 2011 BMW 3 Series is an obvious alternative as well, and at the same time, the 1 Series is an alternative for the 3, as there are certainly more reasons than simply cost to pick the baby BMW over its bigger brother. So if somebody starts bashing the 1, make sure to gently remind him that it provides the sporting personality, solid construction and uniquely nimble nature that make a BMW a BMW.