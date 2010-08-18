Used 2008 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio

*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, PREMIUM AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, MULTI-ZONE AC. This rear wheel drive 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i features an impressive 3 Engine with a Alpine White Exterior with a Taupe Fabric Interior. With only 66,208 miles. *TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player *MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This BMW 1 Series comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3 engine, an 6-speed transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers *INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Sunroof, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Leatherette, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel *EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects *SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAUP93519VF49344

Stock: 9VF49344L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020