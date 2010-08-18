Used 2008 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in Red
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    107,745 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

    $2,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    102,565 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 128i in Light Blue
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 128i

    75,500 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 128i in Red
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 128i

    57,161 miles

    $9,800

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in White
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    58,904 miles

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 128i in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 128i

    100,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,975

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    83,305 miles

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in White
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    66,208 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,289

    $4,455 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    154,958 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    113,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    88,830 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    93,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in White
    used

    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    79,532 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    87,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    $625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    88,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    60,472 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    84,185 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i
    used

    2010 BMW 1 Series 128i

    57,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details

Great CPO bargin
SagamoreJack,08/18/2010
This is a 128i stripper with a manual. It has ample room for 2 people or 4 on a quick lunch run. Fold down back seat and reasonable trunk opening allows hauling good sized cargo. It has expected BMW handling, good acceleration and also is a smooth highway cruiser, except for run flat tire noise. The acceleration is OK, not thrilling. It makes a satisfying growl at WOT. Wide torque curve and slick transmission makes a great combination for moving thru traffic and for sporty curve work. Base interior has very cheap looking and feeling plastic. More Aveo than BMW. The large adjustment knob for manual seats is exactly where your foot goes when cruise control is on. Track day soon
