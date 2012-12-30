Used 2010 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia

**THIS 135i HAS LESS THAN 61,000 MILES**LOCALLY OWNED & WELL MAINTAINED**BOSTON LEATHER SEATS ($1450)**STEPTRONIC TRANSMISSION ($1325)**POWER FRONT SEATS ($995)**HEATED SEATS ($500)**COMFORT ACCESS ENTRY ($500)**POD and USB ADAPTER ($400)**JUST SERVICED NEW BRAKES**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAUN9C59AVK41314

Stock: 11019

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020