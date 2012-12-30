Used 2010 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me
- 87,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,995$625 Below Market
Mint Auto Sales (Orlando) - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN9C53AVE94891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,999$619 Below Market
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2010 BMW 135I Convertible , Clean Title , 88,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , M Sport Package , Premium Package , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , CD/MP3 Player w/ AUX , Bluetooth , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN9C52AVK41400
Stock: 12509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,472 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,500
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
**THIS 135i HAS LESS THAN 61,000 MILES**LOCALLY OWNED & WELL MAINTAINED**BOSTON LEATHER SEATS ($1450)**STEPTRONIC TRANSMISSION ($1325)**POWER FRONT SEATS ($995)**HEATED SEATS ($500)**COMFORT ACCESS ENTRY ($500)**POD and USB ADAPTER ($400)**JUST SERVICED NEW BRAKES**CARFAX CERTIFIED with BUYBACK GUARANTEE** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN9C59AVK41314
Stock: 11019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 84,185 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
MDK International - Burbank / California
by appointment only * fixed prices PLEASE NOTE: No test drives are offered on some of our cars without proof of funds or pre-approved financing! We do not take personal checks or credit cards! * Burger Motorsports intake * Burger tuned * Premium pkg * Clear title * Carfax certified * Service records available per Carfax report * Please note, an accident was reported to Carfax back in 2014 - third party inspections are welcome! APPOINTMENT ONLY no-haggle pricing Financing / Warranties - Third party inspections are welcome - Trade-ins are welcome - We buy cars - Delivery options available - for more information please see our [FAQ] You can also schedule an appointment / apply for financing / check availability on out web site at: mdk-global.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUC7C55AVK96370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
United Auto Group - Carrollton / Texas
Visit United Auto Group online at uagdallas.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 469-766-1034 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUL7C51AVJ77201
Stock: 4020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,750
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
-Priced below the market average!- This 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i has a great Alpine White exterior and a clean Savanna Beige interior! Heated Seats Auto Climate Control Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Seating AM/FM Radio Rain Sensing Wipers ABS Brakes Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN1C51AVH81938
Stock: AVH81938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 79,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,741
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Driveline Motorcars's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with 79,450mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven BMW 1 Series. The BMW 1 Series 128i will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2010 BMW 1 Series: Since 1975, the 3-Series had been BMW's entry-level car, but when BMW subsidiary MINI made such a big seller out of the MINI Cooper, the 1-Series was introduced to North America in 2008 to slot nicely just above it. It's a stylish coupe with an iconic style that competes directly with the Audi A3 and Volvo C30. The 1-Series gives first-time buyers easy access to a great tradition, and is the only vehicle in its class featuring rear wheel drive, a 50/50 weight balance, a longitudinally-mounted engine and an advanced aluminum multilink suspension. MSRP starts at $29,000. Mileage is estimated at 18 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. Interesting features of this model are Classic BMW style at affordable prices, luxury-level standard features, and powerful performance with a practical comfortable design
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP7C52AVK77764
Stock: K77764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2010 BMW 135 i M SPORT , Clean Title , 99,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , M Sport Package , Premium Package , Navigation , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , CD/MP3 Player w/ AUX , Bluetooth , HID Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN9C53AVK41339
Stock: 12558
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,998 miles
$8,988
University Ford North - Durham / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! University Ford North is very proud to offer this charming 2010 BMW 1 Series Blue Water Metallic 128i with the following features:MANAGER'S SPECIAL!**, LEATHER**, HEATED SEATS**, TWO SETS OF KEYS**, EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT AVAILABLE**, 128i, 2D Convertible, 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V, 6-Speed, RWD, Blue Water Metallic, Moonlight Black SoftTop.Clean CARFAX.Call University Ford North at 919-536-3673.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUL7C58AVJ77969
Stock: N7405A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 107,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
STOCK#LMC803 A HARD TO FIND CLEAN, BEAUTIFUL, WELL KEPT, BMW 1 SERIES 128i 2DR CONVERTIBLE SOFT TOP IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, NICE BLUE EXTERIOR, EXTRA CLEAN GREY LEATHER INTERIOR, SMOOTH ENGINE, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SOFT CONVERTIBLE TOP IS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, DO NOT MISS THIS CHANCE LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN1C59AVH81847
Stock: LMC803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,068 miles
$9,452
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* FOG LIGHTS, KEYLESS ENTRY, MULTI-ZONE AC.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this rear wheel drive 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i features an impressive 3 Engine with a Black Exterior with a Black Fabric Interior. With only 87,068 miles this 2010 BMW 1 Series is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2010 BMW 1 Series represents one of many of Honda Marysville used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# STKK77581* Honda Marysville has this 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Honda Marysville will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Honda Marysville today at *(888) 639-8830 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i! Honda Marysville of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This BMW 1 Series comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Tachometer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Head Restraints, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bags*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 403 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Honda Marysville has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP7C55AVK77581
Stock: STKK77581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 83,086 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$7,995$1,927 Below Market
Cars Of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP7C59BVK78234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,210 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,888$553 Below Market
Elite Auto Mall - Eustis / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUL7C58BVM79473
Stock: 1740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,199 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The 135i Coupe and Convertible might be among the more affordable BMW models, but they now come with one of BMW's best gearboxes--the available 7-speed dual-clutch DCT.. Start saving cash at the pump - this car has an EPA estimated fuel economy of 22 MPG combined. Picture yourself in this beauty. The vehicle has powered exterior mirrors. This 128i includes: a cabin air filtration system, extremely convenient cruise control, low tire pressure warning and airbags. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP7C52BVK78205
Stock: P9605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
- 66,208 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$6,289$4,455 Below Market
Honda Marysville - Marysville / Ohio
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT JOHN KARASARIDES 614-893-7457. I HAVE OVER 35 YEARS WITH LUXURY AUTOMOBILES. WE HAND SELECT ALL OF OUR LUXURY INVENTORY, SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE ANYWHERE IN THE USA. IF WE DON'T HAVE IT, WE'LL FIND IT AND BRING IT TO YOU. CONTACT ME FOR A MORE THAN PLEASANT BUYING EXPERIENCE.*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* MOONROOF, PREMIUM AUDIO, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, MULTI-ZONE AC.Of all the used cars for sale in Ohio this rear wheel drive 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i features an impressive 3 Engine with a Alpine White Exterior with a Taupe Fabric Interior. With only 66,208 miles this 2009 BMW 1 Series is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2009 BMW 1 Series represents one of many of Performance Luxury & Sport used vehicles for sale in Columbus, OH and includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 9VF49344L* Performance Luxury & Sport has this 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Luxury & Sport will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Luxury & Sport today at *(614) 893-7457 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i! Performance Luxury & Sport of Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH. You can also visit us at, 640 Coleman's Blvd Marysville OH, 43040 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 18.0 City MPG! This BMW 1 Series comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3 engine, an 6-speed transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Wheel Drive, Telescoping Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Tires - Front Performance, Remote Trunk Release, Power Steering, Tachometer, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Marysville, Dublin, Urbana, Lima, Delaware, Marion, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Marysville, OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Premium Synthetic Seats, Sunroof, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Moonroof, Leatherette, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Air Conditioning, Illuminated entry, Rear Window Defroster, Split Folding Rear Seat, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* If you're making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual Air Bags, Speed Sensitive Steering, Occupant sensing airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Overhead airbag, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Emergency Trunk Release*Used Cars Columbus Ohio:* with over 13 Honda used cars for sale at our Columbus, OH Honda dealership. Performance Luxury & Sport has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.*Bluetooth may not work with all mobile phones
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP93519VF49344
Stock: 9VF49344L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 65,997 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,350
Shift - Portland - Portland / Oregon
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1060162 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 128i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUP9C58BVL89482
Stock: c181694
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$11,999$678 Below Market
Elegant Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
, TEXT @ 916 794 7970 , 2011 BMW 135i M Sport Convertible , Clean Title , 92,000 Original Low Miles , 3 Month Warranty , M Sport Package , Premium Package , Navigation , Heated Leather Seats , Surround Sound System , CD/MP3 Player w/ AUX , Bluetooth , HID Xenon Headlights , Premium Wheels , Cruise Control , Cold A/C , Power Windows/Locks , Automatic Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN7C52BVM24995
Stock: 12402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,040 miles2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,999$704 Below Market
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
The 2011 BMW 1 Series undeniably offers a very appealing combination of performance and refinement in either coupe or convertible form. The 128i comes standard with 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors and windshield washer jets, cruise control, eight-way manual front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The 128i convertible adds a fully lined power-folding automatic soft top and a special convertible mode for the climate control. Aside from its more powerful engine, the 135i adds a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with auto-leveling and washers, different front and rear lower fascias. The 135i Sport package adds sport seats, an M Sport steering wheel, Shadowline trim and increased top speed. Antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control and hill start-off assist for manual-equipped cars are all standard on the 2011 BMW 1 Series. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the coupe; convertibles come equipped with front-seat side airbags that extend higher to protect occupants' heads. The convertible also features pop-up rollover hoops.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 1 Series 135i with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUN7C58BVM24869
Stock: 2489
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon