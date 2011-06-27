  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2012 BMW 1 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful, fuel-efficient engines
  • nimble handling
  • solid construction
  • refined performance
  • convertible available.
  • Cramped backseat
  • mediocre interior materials
  • less-than-svelte styling.
List Price Estimate
$6,872 - $9,651
Used 1 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Its styling won't suit everyone, but the 2012 BMW 1 Series undeniably offers a very appealing combination of performance and refinement in either coupe or convertible form.

Vehicle overview

"Entry-level BMW." Unfortunately, this phrase can sound like you've settled for something less just so you can afford to drive a car with the blue and white roundel on its hood. But once you get behind the wheel of the 2012 BMW 1 Series, you'll realize that the defining characteristics of a BMW -- namely refinement, a supple ride and most importantly, a responsive and engaging drive -- are fully intact. Indeed, the nimble 1 Series is a ton of fun and fully deserving of the BMW badge.

Under the hood there is more proof that this is no poseur, as the 1 Series is available with the same superb inline-6 engines as the BMW 3 Series. This means a naturally aspirated 230-horsepower version in the 128i and a turbocharged, direct-injected, 300-hp version in the 135i. Both are superb, and the 135i delivers acceleration comparable to that of many performance cars as a result. Transmission choices are also first-rate, with a choice of a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic or, in the 135i, a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual.

True, the 2012 BMW 1 Series is rather expensive for a compact car, especially when one doesn't exercise restraint while perusing the various option packages. But we'll stop short of calling the 1 Series too expensive given its powerful engines, impressive handling and lack of direct competition. Indeed, no car truly lines up with the 128i or 135i as an apples-to-apples competitor, though the Audi TT, Hyundai Genesis Coupe, Nissan 370Z and America's three muscle cars are in the same ballpark as the 1 Series coupe. Compared to the 1 Series convertible, you could cross-shop the less-exciting Mini Cooper convertible and VW Eos.

In general, in this class it's usually going to come down to what pushes your buttons in terms of styling and performance. The variety of choices is great for consumers, whose tastes tend to vary widely within this segment. But in any event, should you be considering this joyful little Bimmer and come across someone bashing it, just remind him that the 1 Series does indeed provide the sporting personality, solid construction and uniquely nimble nature that makes a BMW a BMW.

2012 BMW 1 Series models

The 2012 BMW 1 Series comes in coupe and convertible body styles, both of which are available in 128i and 135i configurations.

The 128i comes standard with 17-inch wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, cruise control, eight-way manual front seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, premium vinyl upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio and iPod connectivity. The 128i convertible adds a fully lined power-folding automatic soft top and a special convertible mode for the climate control. Aside from its more powerful engine, the 135i adds a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights with auto-leveling and washers, different front and rear lower fascias and (on the coupe) a sunroof.

The Convenience package adds keyless ignition/entry, rear parking sensors, an alarm system and, on the 128i, xenon headlights. The Premium package adds auto-dimming mirrors, eight-way power front seats with driver memory settings, leather upholstery, Bluetooth, BMW Assist emergency telematics and, on the 128i, a sunroof. The convertible's available leather upholstery features a sun-reflective treatment.

The 128i Sport package adds a sport-tuned suspension, different 17-inch wheels, sport seats, dark "Shadowline" exterior trim and an increased top speed. The 135i Sport package adds sport seats, an M Sport steering wheel, Shadowline trim and increased top speed. The M Sport package, available with both models, basically takes each respective Sport package and adds different wheels and a dark-colored headliner, plus the 128i version gets the M steering wheel and the 135i's aerodynamic body kit.

Much of the equipment found in the non-Sport packages is available as &agrave; la carte options, while additional stand-alone options include heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system (includes BMW iDrive electronics interface) and a Harman Kardon upgraded stereo.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 BMW 128i and 135i receive a minor face-lift that includes revised light clusters, a more aerodynamic front fascia for the 128i and refinished interior controls.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive BMW 1 Series offers a choice of two different 3.0-liter inline-6 engines. The 128i produces 230 hp and 200 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic transmission is optional. In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped 128i coupe sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The convertible posted a 6.7-second time. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined regardless of transmission. The automatic convertible gets 18/27/21, however.

The 135i's turbocharged inline-6 engine produces 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard and a seven-speed automated manual transmission (known as DCT) is optional. In our testing, a 135i coupe with the manual transmission sprinted to 60 mph from a standstill in an impressively quick 5 seconds flat. However, that number rose to 6.2 seconds with DCT. EPA-estimated fuel economy is actually better than the 128i's, achieving 20 mpg city/28 mpg highway/23 mpg combined with the manual and 18/25/21 with the automated manual transmission. The manual-equipped convertible gets 19/28/22.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with brake drying and standby feature), traction and stability control and hill-start assist for manual-equipped cars are all standard on the 2012 BMW 1 Series. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the coupe; convertibles come equipped with front-seat side airbags that extend higher to protect occupants' heads. The convertible also features pop-up rollover hoops.

In Edmunds brake testing, a 135i Coupe with the standard 18-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 110 feet.

Driving

It'll take a real purpose-built sporting machine to outrun the 2012 BMW 1 Series on a winding road. Though some hard-core drivers might find that the car's handling isn't as rewarding as other BMWs when driven enthusiastically, the vast majority of owners will find joy in the responsive steering, excellent body control and great outward visibility. The ride of the 1 Series isn't quite as refined as that of a 3 Series, either, but it's quite good relative to rivals.

Even the base 128i's naturally aspirated inline-6 is a gem of an engine, sweeping from idle to redline on a smooth wave of turbine-like power. The 135's turbocharged inline-6 engine cranks up the power while retaining every bit of that characteristic smoothness. Although the 135i with the top-of-the-line powertrain gets most of the attention, the 128i is still plenty of fun to drive, particularly with the manual transmission coupled to its free-revving six.

Interior

The interior of the 1 Series is generally competitive with its rivals in terms of materials quality. Although there are still more hard plastics than we'd like, this year brings a new "Galvanized Pearl Gloss" finish to the cabin's door handles, various control knobs and steering wheel accents.

Most of the controls are straight out of the standard BMW playbook and are easy to use. The base seats are remarkably lacking in support given this car's performance potential; we strongly recommend anteing up for the Sport package and its superb, manually adjustable sport seats. The convertible's optional sun-reflective leather seating does an impressive job of keeping your butt from roasting.

Although the BMW 1 Series is technically a four-seater, the rear seats are significantly smaller than those in the 3 Series coupe, so they're best left to cargo or those of smaller stature. The coupe's decent-sized trunk holds 13 cubic feet of luggage; in the convertible, there are 8.5 cubes left over when the top is stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 BMW 1 Series.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fast, Fun and a reliable relic.
BMW Oregon,02/10/2018
135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
Bought my 2012 BMW 135i coupe with 19K on the odometer and am a 2nd owner. It came out of Beverly Hills, California (checked the iDrive locations) and was in pristine condition. It was on a 36 month lease and I found it after it was returned after the lease expired...they drove it less than 7K/year. Thank you very much. Sticker was pushing $48,200 new. Ouch. I paid $20K less. I live in Portland, Oregon and it is a weekend play toy...I have an AWD SUV for work and outdoor pursuits. Even so, I ripped off the run flats and added Michelin tires that are superb in the dry and wet. Better tires all the way around and handling that sticks like glue and has a great ride. Have AAA if I ever get a flat, with a 200 mile tow, included. I wanted the 135i before the 2 series appeared with electric steering...I have had numerous BMW's before and there is nothing like hydraulic steering...and it's all too rare these days. The steering feel is a pleasure and the ride is terrific for this sized vehicle. People seem to be out of touch these days with the pleasure of driving. Sure, there's nothing wrong at all getting from point A to B in a huge Chevy Suburban...but if you really love to drive, fewer and fewer cars really fit that bill, but this is sure one of them. The car is a little rocket and being fast and little, I don't mention mpg or luggage room because that is not the purpose of this car, at least for me. Heck, small sports cars are not meant to be super practical...just super fun and are there for the smiles per mile...and this car delivers. The inline 6 is magnificent...I have added a few things to make it even more enjoyable like quad exhausts, a BMS open air filter then some basic carbon fiber but all very under the radar, plus the addition of BMW 1-Series M-Sport wheels...nothing "blingy" or that screams "please look at me"! I have also boosted the already powerful engine output to almost 400 hp/400 ft-lbs. torque with a Motorwerks ECU tune, that works beautifully, and the difference is fantastic. I got most all the accessories from BMW and all work is all done by BMW certified mechanics, so I have expectations that as well as I care for it, it will take care of me for years to come. To go along with that, I don’t “rabbit” start it, track it, drag it and have never had it on a “dyno.” Heck, I’m not in high school, so I drive it like a responsible adult that loves to, at times, let her run like a BMW knows how to do...The extra power in passing situations, entrance ramps and on open roads is magnificent. Overall, it is among my favorite cars to drive, ever...this and my past BMW V-8 powered 550, which was a bullet disguised as a sedan. BMW's just drive very well. They are fun, stable as can be and very solid on the road. Sure, they don't have the reliability as my girlfriend's Lexus, or the super comfy ride...but when she first drove my 135i, her first comment was "Holy cow, this is a car...and what a pleasure to drive this thing." She does think it's a rather interestingly proportioned car and I agree. I think it's kind of funny looking but I don't buy a car just on looks alone in any way, shape or form. Various factors/criteria are always sought and this one makes my heart beat every time I get in it. I initially looked at Porsche Cayman (too pricey, lower power), Infiniti G37 (Japanese BMW copy for less money...no real passion), and the Audi TT (boring, but great interior). I was seeking a vehicle 2-3 years old, in great condition and fun...I found at least one of each of these cars somewhat meeting that criteria but the BMW was my favorite by far and the one that I drove away in. They say BMW lost their way a few years ago trying to move from a company that sold driving machines to just selling cars to as many people as possible...in the process, they lost purists who love to drive. Numerous articles spoke of this car being their attempt to get back to what they did best in the past...I have to agree. It's not a Costco grocery getter or a car that’s made to have you smile solely about mpg’s Iike a Prius...it does exactly what it was built for...just to be plain enjoyable and a pleasure to get in and drive each and every time.
You need fun? This car is it!
paulalee,05/31/2016
128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I wanted a convertible for the few months each year we get good weather, and I wanted one that felt solid--handled tightly, felt 'close to the ground' when maneuvering, and something that screamed high quality. I hit the jackpot with this car. Everything about it is well made, functions at a high level, and you will still beat everyone out of the intersections! Having this car has been a crutch of sorts, in that when I'm having a bad day and get into this car after work, all is fun again.
value
point1,11/17/2011
Finding this car with a minimum of dealer added extras is difficult and may entail European delivery. Nonetheless, I was in a market that allowed me to shop amongst dealers. I drove a number of coupes and sports cars and failed to find a car that met this one's road handling, acceleration and overall value. The engine's quiet purr and the solid feel one gets from the steering wheel needs to be experienced and balanced against the competition at this price.
Personal fun machine.
wagonguy1,05/23/2011
Ok, this car is pure fun, but in full disclosure I still have a luxury station wagon in the garage for guests and trips to Costco. Yes to celebrate my mid life and the fact that kid is out of the house I felt a red convertible with red interior would be a a great way to usher in this new phase in life. The car is fun, interior refined, the deep purr of the inline six is amazingly satisfying. It's everything a BMW is supposed to be. I do live in Florida and I drive it Miami-style: Top down, windows up and A/C at full blast. It get's stares, it's respectable at the stoplight and it's quick and nimble in traffic.
See all 11 reviews of the 2012 BMW 1 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Used 2012 BMW 1 Series Overview

The Used 2012 BMW 1 Series is offered in the following submodels: 1 Series Coupe, 1 Series Convertible. Available styles include 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

