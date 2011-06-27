Estimated values
2011 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,015
|$8,706
|$9,976
|Clean
|$6,590
|$8,172
|$9,335
|Average
|$5,740
|$7,104
|$8,052
|Rough
|$4,891
|$6,036
|$6,769
Estimated values
2011 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,853
|$7,375
|$8,513
|Clean
|$5,498
|$6,922
|$7,966
|Average
|$4,790
|$6,017
|$6,871
|Rough
|$4,081
|$5,113
|$5,776
Estimated values
2011 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,719
|$10,834
|$12,423
|Clean
|$8,191
|$10,170
|$11,624
|Average
|$7,135
|$8,841
|$10,026
|Rough
|$6,080
|$7,511
|$8,429
Estimated values
2011 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,702
|$10,854
|$12,470
|Clean
|$8,175
|$10,189
|$11,668
|Average
|$7,121
|$8,857
|$10,064
|Rough
|$6,068
|$7,525
|$8,461