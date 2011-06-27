  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2010 BMW 1 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2010 BMW 1 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and powerful engines, nimble handling, typical German solidity and refinement, available convertible model.
  • Polarizing styling, cramped backseat, some lower-quality interior materials.
Other years
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
BMW 1 Series for Sale
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price Range
$7,999 - $15,500
Used 1 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The styling won't suit everyone, but the 2010 BMW 1 Series undeniably offers a delectable combination of performance and manners in either coupe or convertible form.

Vehicle overview

"Cute?" exclaimed an outraged Susan Sarandon in "Bull Durham." "Baby ducks are cute! I want to be exotic and mysterious!" Alas, the 2010 BMW 1 Series is none of the above. With its upswept rocker panels and top hat of a greenhouse, this entry-level BMW is aesthetically controversial, to put it kindly. What's not controversial, though, is its combination of scintillating swiftness and remarkable refinement, which clearly sets it apart from other sporty two-doors.

From the 1 Series' compact dimensions, one might reasonably assume that it's significantly lighter than its 3 Series brethren, with which it shares many mechanical components. Such is not the case: The curb weights are close enough to make the 1 more of a junior 3 than a throwback to the days of classic elemental BMWs like the 2002. No matter, though. The 3 is an excellent foundation to build on, and indeed, the 1 delivers generally 3 Series-esque handling and ride comfort, the exception being occasional impact harshness from the run-flat tires.

The 1 also shares the 3's inline-6 power plants: a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated unit and a twin-turbocharged version of similar displacement. Even the former is plenty spry in the 128i, yielding a 0-60-mph sprint of about 6 seconds flat, while the latter's 300 horsepower propels the 135i to 60 mph in the low-5-second range. These numbers alone should help smooth over any concerns about the 1 Series' elevated price, as should the preternatural smoothness of each engine's power delivery. The 1 Series is every bit a proper BMW from behind the wheel -- a sophisticated tool for discerning drivers.

Discerning drivers not finding the 1 Series quite to their liking will have only a few other alternative choices. The closest in mission statement is the Audi TT, which also offers a convertible body style (though unlike the coupe it only seats two) and sports-carlike performance. It's more stylish but not quite as fun to drive as the BMW. Other choices could include the less refined but plenty powerful Ford Mustang GT, the roomier but less nimble Infiniti G37 and the two-seat Nissan 370Z.You should also check out BMW's own 3 Series as it's a more pleasant car all around, particularly in convertible trim. But the step up to a 3 Series doesn't come cheap. If you're alright with its looks, the 2010 BMW 1 Series is a must-drive in this segment.

2010 BMW 1 Series models

The 2010 BMW 1 Series is available as a compact coupe and a soft-top convertible. Both come in 128i and 135i trim levels.

Standard equipment on the 128i includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player, HD radio and an auxiliary audio jack. All convertibles also come with a power-operated soft top and an upgraded climate control system. The 135i trim level comes with a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels and all the standard equipment of the 128i plus a sunroof, xenon headlights and automatic climate control.

Options on the 128i include a sunroof and a Sport package that features different 17-inch wheels, performance tires, the 135i's sport suspension and sport seats. The 135i Sport package includes the sport seats and an M Sport steering wheel. The Premium package adds auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, upgraded interior trim, mood lighting, BMW Assist, Bluetooth, leather upholstery, power front seats with driver memory and, on the 128i, a sunroof. Popular stand-alone options include active steering, keyless ignition/entry, a hard-drive-based navigation system with the iDrive controller, rear parking assist, an iPod interface, satellite radio and a premium audio system. Heated front seats are also available by themselves or via the Cold Weather package.

The 1 Series convertible's options list also includes a Moonlight Black soft top with shiny metallic fibers that produce a metallic silver appearance in sun- and moonlight. The convertible's optional leather upholstery also features BMW's exclusive sun-reflective treatment, which the company claims can lower the seat surface temperature by up to 20 degrees.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 BMW 128i loses its standard sunroof but gains HD radio. An automatic high-beam function is newly optional on all 1 Series models.

Performance & mpg

The rear-wheel-drive 2010 BMW 128i is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 230 hp and 200 pound-feet of torque. In performance testing, a manual-equipped 128i coupe sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The 135i features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that makes 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. We pulled 0-60-mph times of 5.1 seconds for the coupe and 5.5 seconds for the convertible. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission on all trim levels, and a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the manual-shift 128i coupe are 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while the 135i coupe with the manual has 17/25/20 mpg ratings. Changing body styles and transmissions doesn't affect these figures much.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with brake drying and standby feature), traction and stability control and start-off assist for manual-equipped cars are all standard on the 2010 BMW 1 Series. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the coupe; convertibles come equipped with front-seat side airbags that extend higher to protect occupants' heads. The convertible also features pop-up rollover hoops.

Driving

It'll take a real purpose-built sporting machine to outrun the 2010 BMW 1 Series on a winding road. Though some hard-core drivers might find that the car's handling isn't as rewarding as other BMWs when driven at the limit, the vast majority of owners will find that the precise and responsive steering, excellent body control and great outward visibility make the 1 Series a treat on curvy roads. The ride isn't as refined as in a 3 Series, either, but it's quite good relative to the 1 Series' rivals. You'll be hard-pressed to find a better combination of athleticism and compliance in this segment.

Even the base 128i's naturally aspirated inline-6 is a gem of an engine, gliding from idle to redline on a smooth wave of turbine-like power. The 135's twin-turbo inline-6 engine cranks the power knob to 11 while retaining every bit of that characteristic smoothness. Although this top-of-the-line powertrain gets most of the attention, the 128i is arguably more involving to drive because you actually have to think about what gear you're in; the 135i, conversely, packs such a wallop of torque that frequent downshifting isn't as necessary. But no matter which 1 Series you choose, you're in for a good time.

Read our BMW 135i Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The 1 Series' interior is generally competitive with its rivals in terms of materials quality, but hard plastics are more prevalent here than in the 3 Series, leaving no doubt about the 1 Series' entry-level status. However, most controls are straight out of the standard BMW playbook and easy to use. The base seats are remarkably lacking in support given this car's performance potential; we strongly recommend anteing up for the Sport package and its superb manually adjustable sport seats. The convertible's optional sun-reflective leather seating adds a welcome touch of luxury.

If you check the box for the optional hard-drive-based navigation system, the infamous iDrive interface comes with it. Don't fret, though: BMW improved it toward the end of last year with more physical buttons and a much-improved menu structure. In fact, the reinvented iDrive has shot up to the top of our rankings for such interfaces.

Although the 1 Series is technically a four-seater, the rear seats are significantly more cramped than in the 3 Series coupe -- they're best left to those of smaller stature or cargo. The coupe's decent-sized trunk holds 13 cubic feet of luggage; in the convertible, there are 8.5 cubes left over when the top is stowed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 BMW 1 Series.

5(70%)
4(18%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Trophy Wife
tasseltoosh,12/30/2012
My BMW is what was promised: "The Ultimate Driving machine". It's fast, fun and flirty. However..... This car is for the person who would be willing to support a trophy wife (or pool boy). It's gorgeous and the envy of all, but she continually wants new things and things cost!! Beware, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tires - runflats. Nice thought, but they ride rough. Replacement is $350 each and meant to last only 35,000 miles. They go "flat" rather easily. (Three flats in 6 months) I had a complete blow out after hitting a pothole. Cost vs trade-in value is not what I expected.
MY 2010 BMW 135i Coupe
jmlbmw,11/07/2010
This is my 4th BMW since 2001 and by far my least favorite. This is due to the fact that it took a year to get my car running properly. There are major issues with the fuel pump and turbos that require either software upgrades or complete replacement. There are 2 class action lawsuits dealing with this issue which has caused the value of my car to drop over 10 grand in just 1 year. I also had multiple paint issues that have finally been made right and my car now looks like it should have at delivery a year ago. I blame the dealership for this and for not standing behind the car in the beginning. It's too bad that not all BMW dealerships are created equal. Also, the fuel mileage is poor!
Lots of engine for such a small car!!!
Zach Abelardo,12/31/2015
128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
The result is a truly impressive power-to-weight ratio. BMW used their time-tested inline six, with bulletproof reliability and hits it out of the park. I also tested a new, 2015 Audi A3 and the 128i still runs circles around it. Where else can you get Porsche Boxster performance for under $30,000? Nowhere...that's where! If this car cannot get your blood boiling.....you're already DEAD.
Bach, Beethoven & Brahms...
Rusty,10/23/2009
... are moaning in their graves at the standard sound system. It lacks power, the little speakers in the doors sound like transistor radios, and the player always defaults to radio, so you get a blast of static or commercial noise whenever you start the car or eject a CD. (Last year's standard system included 10 speakers; in 2010 I count six.) The weak dollar apparently has caused BMW also to eliminate last year's standard moonroof. So the price point has been maintained, but you get less car. That said, it is a sharp little machine, my first BMW.
See all 17 reviews of the 2010 BMW 1 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2010 BMW 1 Series features & specs
More about the 2010 BMW 1 Series

Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Overview

The Used 2010 BMW 1 Series is offered in the following submodels: 1 Series Coupe, 1 Series Convertible. Available styles include 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 BMW 1 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 BMW 1 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i is priced between $11,752 and$15,500 with odometer readings between 60472 and81715 miles.
  • The Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i is priced between $7,999 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 107906 and107906 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 BMW 1 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 BMW 1 Series for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 1 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,999 and mileage as low as 60472 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 BMW 1 Series.

Can't find a used 2010 BMW 1 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 1 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,261.

Find a used BMW for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $8,392.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 1 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,445.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,611.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 BMW 1 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 1 Series lease specials

Related Used 2010 BMW 1 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles