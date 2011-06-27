  1. Home
2009 BMW 1 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful and efficient engines, sports car performance with coupe practicality, precise handling, high-quality interiors, convertible's sun-reflective leather.
  • Options can quickly drive up price, tiny backseats, some interior elements not quite up to usual BMW standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

For the money, it's hard to think of a car that puts together as much performance, handling, refinement and user-friendliness in one package as the 2009 BMW 1 Series.

Vehicle overview

Some said it didn't make sense. When BMW brought the 1 Series stateside last year, skeptics said there wasn't really a place in the market for another compact performance two-door. Now into its second year, the BMW 1 Series is proving the pessimists wrong. As the company's entry-level model, the 1 Series turns heads, even amid much more rare and expensive cars. Although "cute" is often used to describe this coupe and convertible, don't let the 1 Series' diminutive dimensions fool you -- this car is anything but demure. Under the hood are the same powerful engine choices as in the marque's more expensive and larger 3 Series.

The 1 Series' compact styling makes it somewhat of a spiritual successor to BMW's classic 2002 coupe. But unlike the BMW of old, the 128i and the 135i offer modern conveniences that make the driving experience much more luxurious. For example, keyless ignition/entry, a premium stereo, a navigation system and the convertible's heat-reflective leather seating are welcome technologies in a car that supposedly pays homage to what was a pretty bare-bones performance machine.

For the most part, BMW has created its own niche with the 128i and 135i. Potential rivals are either bigger and compete more with the 3 Series (like the Infiniti G37), have front-wheel drive (VW Eos), are too mechanically different (Mazda RX-8 or Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution) or are less refined muscle cars (Ford Mustang GT). If you're thinking of a 1 Series, the closest alternative would be the Audi TT, but the BMW is superior in almost every regard other than exterior styling. Overall, paying $29,000 to $38,000 might seem like a lot for a small "entry-level" luxury coupe or convertible, but if you love to drive, fancy the idea of owning a BMW and don't need a big backseat, the 2009 BMW 1 Series is the way to go.

2009 BMW 1 Series models

The 2009 BMW 1 Series is available as a compact coupe and a soft-top convertible. Both come in 128i and 135i trim levels. Standard equipment on the 128i includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. All coupes come standard with a sunroof; convertibles come with a power-operated soft top and an upgraded climate control system. The 135i trim level comes with a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, 18-inch wheels and all the standard equipment of the 128i plus xenon headlights and automatic climate control.

Options on the 128i include a sport package that features different 17-inch wheels, performance tires, the 135i's sport suspension and sport seats. The 135i sport package includes the sport seats and an M Sport steering wheel. The premium package adds auto-dimming interior and exterior mirrors, upgraded interior trim, mood lighting, BMW Assist, Bluetooth, leather upholstery and power front seats with driver memory. Popular stand-alone options include active steering, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system with the iDrive controller, rear parking assist, HD radio, an iPod interface, satellite radio and a premium audio system. Heated front seats are also available by themselves or in the cold-weather package.

The 1 Series convertible's options list includes the Moonlight Black soft top with shiny metallic fibers that produce a metallic silver appearance in sun- and moonlight. The convertible's optional leather upholstery also features BMW's exclusive sun-reflective pigments, which the company claims can lower the seat surface temperature by up to 20 degrees.

2009 Highlights

Because the BMW 1 Series was all new for last year, not much changes for 2009. A heated steering wheel now comes with the cold-weather package, optional active steering is no longer available on 128i models and the optional navigation system now comes with BMW's fourth-generation iDrive.

Performance & mpg

The BMW 128i is powered by a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 230 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. In our testing, the 128i coupe sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. The 135i features a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 that makes 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. We pulled a 0-60-mph time of 5 seconds flat for the coupe and 5.5 seconds for the convertible. A six-speed manual is the standard transmission on all trim levels, and a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional. All BMW 1 Series models are rear-wheel drive.

Fuel economy for a 128i coupe with the manual transmission is rated at 18 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined; altering the transmission or body style has a negligible impact on mpg. The 135i coupe with the manual has a 17/25/20 mpg rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes (with brake drying and standby feature), traction and stability control and start-off assist for manual-equipped cars are all standard on the 2009 BMW 1 Series. Front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on the coupe; convertibles come equipped with front-seat side airbags that extend higher to protect occupants' heads. The convertible also features pop-up rollover hoops.

Driving

The 2009 BMW 1 Series' handling is simply superb. Precise steering combined with a well-balanced chassis makes the coupe and convertible feel right at home on a freeway or a serpentine road. Body roll is minimal, and overall grip on models fitted with the sport package will win approval of all but the most hard-core enthusiast drivers.

The 135's twin-turbo inline-6 engine is incredibly versatile and offers an intense slug of power and acceleration without any perceptible turbo lag. And although this top-of-the-line powertrain seems to get most of the attention, most people will find the 128i more than adequate for their daily commutes. In fact, some might find the lighter, lower-powered 1 Series a bit more tossable on back roads. But no matter which 1 Series you choose, you're in for a good time.

Read our BMW 135i Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Although the 1 Series is technically a four-seater, the rear seats are best left to children, very petite adults or, more realistically, groceries or luggage. The convertible offers even less room, but compared with other compact coupes and convertibles, the BMW 1 Series' lack of space isn't particularly out of the ordinary. The coupe's decent-sized trunk holds 13 cubic feet of luggage.

Most of the vehicle's interior materials are consistent with those of its larger and more lavishly appointed siblings. The convertible's optional sun-reflective leather seating, for instance, is a luxurious touch not often found in the compact luxury segment. But the seat construction on base models lacks the superior feel and support of more expensive BMWs (the upgraded seats that come with the sport package are much more comfortable and supportive, however). Also, the overall design is a little bland, but the center stack and the other controls are simple and easy to use. Adding the optional navigation system also begets the infamous iDrive interface, thankfully made user-friendly for 2009. A series of buttons devoted to frequently used functions now surround the iDrive control knob and redesigned menus are more logically laid out.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 BMW 1 Series.

5(72%)
4(20%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
40 reviews
See all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The greatest toy I own
Kevin Gregor,07/28/2015
135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm only writing a review after reading so many people either complaining about the size of the back seat, how low the car is, or about an option that they chose to go with. It's a high performance coupe, expect it to be low and have small back seats. You knew this when test driving it and it was YOUR choice! It's not the cars fault you didn't pay attention. That being said, the 2009 135i 6 speed manual is an absolute beast. Not to mention they are quite rare on the east coast so people notice a nice one. I'm a male in my late 20's and I've had this car for 4 years. This car is a rocket and handles like nothing I've ever driven. The 2009 comes with the twin turbo N54 engine which is the best part. It's practically the same engine that is in the new 2015 M3! Just putting a chip in the car increases horsepower by 80-100HP to the wheels! When I bring this car to the track, I leave M class BMW's in the dust. After a few modifications this is actually the fastest car I have ever been in. Power aside, the trunk is quite large and the back seats fold down. I fit a brand new 55 inch TV (still in the box) into this car. I've also fit 4 brand new 18 inch rims/tires! You'd be surprised on how much this car can fit! I also have my friends in the back seats all the time with no complaints. The issue is that the driver and passenger tend to have their seats further back than needed and don't realize it! I can honestly say that this car is the greatest thing I have ever purchased. If you are in a similar situation as me, don't have kids, and like a beautiful interior/exterior with insane power. Look no further. One quick note: Run flat tires come standard on this car and it makes the car drive stiffer due to the sidewalls of the tires being harder. If you replace them with regular tires (which are way cheaper in price) you'll find it drives much differently. I prefer the regular tires and I'm willing to accept the risk. Keep in mind that this car does not have a spare tire!
a mixed bag
mrh1965,05/20/2013
128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I've been driving my '09 128i since October of 2010. In that 2.5 years I've only put about 17-18,000 miles on it. I make a lot of short trips so my average mpg of about 18 is a little disappointing but not real surprising. The car is a little hard-riding and the stock seats are not particularly supportive or comfortable. Those are probably my two main complaints with the car. Reliability is a concern, too: replaced the lifters, the a/c evaporator, the radio, the third stop light, etc. Thankfully this has all been cheerfully replaced under warranty. This is all balanced by the gem of an engine, good visibility, good looks, solid handling, etc. I do love the little, fat, steering wheel! 5/20/2016: Edmunds wants an update, ok. I sold the car last fall, and I'm not sorry to have parted company with it. I got tired of the occasionally harsh ride and uncomfortable seats. Reliability remained an issue -- I'll spare you the details -- so I think selling it and getting into a Lexus was a good choice for me.
Not Quite Excellent Yet
kjgood,05/13/2010
Was forced by need, availability, and good price, to "settle" for the Steptronic instead of the manual; not sure it was the best choice. Great power, but no limited slip diff makes wheels pin far too easily. Both auto trans and traction control have various "modes" but not convinced any of them are ideal. Handling limited by crappy RFT OE tires. Exterior design is good from some angles but awkward from others. Excellent top; quiet when up, and retracts neatly. Interior handsome. Rides much better than my previous Honda S2K, but doesn't handle as well (not surprising). Too many creaks and rattles for a car in this class, mostly around tops of windows when top is up. Fuel mileage is poor.
Thinking man (or woman's) 1
a1addict,04/22/2009
Great enthusiast's car. Does all the things that count very very well. Excellent communication with the driver. Practical and affordable enough (at least for the 128) for the DD. Price is reasonable if you don't need all the extras, and you really don't. 135 is a thrill ride but was overkill and all too hazardous to the health of my license. 128 is plenty powerful, brakes are too, also lighter and better weight dist.
See all 40 reviews of the 2009 BMW 1 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
230 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 BMW 1 Series features & specs
More about the 2009 BMW 1 Series

Used 2009 BMW 1 Series Overview

The Used 2009 BMW 1 Series is offered in the following submodels: 1 Series Coupe, 1 Series Convertible. Available styles include 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 BMW 1 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 BMW 1 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i is priced between $12,800 and$12,800 with odometer readings between 85460 and85460 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 BMW 1 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 BMW 1 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 1 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,800 and mileage as low as 85460 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 BMW 1 Series.

Can't find a used 2009 BMW 1 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 1 Series for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $21,908.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,464.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 1 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,444.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 BMW 1 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 1 Series lease specials

