I'm only writing a review after reading so many people either complaining about the size of the back seat, how low the car is, or about an option that they chose to go with. It's a high performance coupe, expect it to be low and have small back seats. You knew this when test driving it and it was YOUR choice! It's not the cars fault you didn't pay attention. That being said, the 2009 135i 6 speed manual is an absolute beast. Not to mention they are quite rare on the east coast so people notice a nice one. I'm a male in my late 20's and I've had this car for 4 years. This car is a rocket and handles like nothing I've ever driven. The 2009 comes with the twin turbo N54 engine which is the best part. It's practically the same engine that is in the new 2015 M3! Just putting a chip in the car increases horsepower by 80-100HP to the wheels! When I bring this car to the track, I leave M class BMW's in the dust. After a few modifications this is actually the fastest car I have ever been in. Power aside, the trunk is quite large and the back seats fold down. I fit a brand new 55 inch TV (still in the box) into this car. I've also fit 4 brand new 18 inch rims/tires! You'd be surprised on how much this car can fit! I also have my friends in the back seats all the time with no complaints. The issue is that the driver and passenger tend to have their seats further back than needed and don't realize it! I can honestly say that this car is the greatest thing I have ever purchased. If you are in a similar situation as me, don't have kids, and like a beautiful interior/exterior with insane power. Look no further. One quick note: Run flat tires come standard on this car and it makes the car drive stiffer due to the sidewalls of the tires being harder. If you replace them with regular tires (which are way cheaper in price) you'll find it drives much differently. I prefer the regular tires and I'm willing to accept the risk. Keep in mind that this car does not have a spare tire!

