Used 2013 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

77 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
1 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV

    77,615 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $1,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    82,488 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,985

    $1,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i

    31,929 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV in Silver
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV

    66,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $12,900

    $1,305 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Dark Red
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    23,945 miles

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV in Light Blue
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV

    107,358 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,695

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV

    42,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i

    57,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,891

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in White
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    71,600 miles

    $17,950

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    73,697 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    134,838 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i

    61,165 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,995

    $395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i in Dark Red
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i

    48,093 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    40,280 miles

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    41,958 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,000

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV in White
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 128i SULEV

    50,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Gray
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    78,004 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,481

    Details
  • 2013 BMW 1 Series 135i in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 BMW 1 Series 135i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 1 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 77 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2013 BMW 1 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 1 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 1 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.616 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (69%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (13%)
Traded a Z4 for a 128i Convertible
danwatson,10/20/2013
128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
I bought a 2003 Z4 ten years ago and thoroughly enjoyed driving it for 55,000 miles. At the age of 52, it was a great purchase. At 62, with bad knees, and 6'3", it became more difficult to get in and out of. And, being a roadster with a small trunk, it wasn't good for more than a quick overnight trip. So, we traded it on a '13 128i convertible and so far, it's a wise decision. Had to special order it since I wanted a manual transmission and was willing to pay only for the options I wanted. Only 1000 miles so far, so it's too soon to determine reliability. The fit and finish is typical BMW qaulity and the engine and transmission are smooth. UPDATE: I've now owned the 128i convertible for three years. It's got 16,600 miles, all trouble free. It's still fun to drive and I got another compliment on its appearance just the other day. It's Vermillion Red with a black top and tan interior. This is not my primary driver, but now that I'm retired, it does get driven more. It's a good combination of being a true sports car, but with more room than a roadster. The 2 series BMW should provide the same benefits since it's basically the same car with a different number and Engine. Update: Five years of ownership and I still love the car. It's approaching 30,000 miles and still no problems. But, because of the cost of repairs I purchased an extended warranty that will cover it for 10 years. This car replaced a 10 year old Z4 I purchased new in 2003. Both were outfitted similarly with a manual transmission, and not a lot of bells and whistles or technology. What was surprising was that the 128 was only a few hundred dollars more than what I paid for the Z4 10 years earlier.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
1 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related BMW 1 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.