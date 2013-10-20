Used 2013 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

I bought a 2003 Z4 ten years ago and thoroughly enjoyed driving it for 55,000 miles. At the age of 52, it was a great purchase. At 62, with bad knees, and 6'3", it became more difficult to get in and out of. And, being a roadster with a small trunk, it wasn't good for more than a quick overnight trip. So, we traded it on a '13 128i convertible and so far, it's a wise decision. Had to special order it since I wanted a manual transmission and was willing to pay only for the options I wanted. Only 1000 miles so far, so it's too soon to determine reliability. The fit and finish is typical BMW qaulity and the engine and transmission are smooth. UPDATE: I've now owned the 128i convertible for three years. It's got 16,600 miles, all trouble free. It's still fun to drive and I got another compliment on its appearance just the other day. It's Vermillion Red with a black top and tan interior. This is not my primary driver, but now that I'm retired, it does get driven more. It's a good combination of being a true sports car, but with more room than a roadster. The 2 series BMW should provide the same benefits since it's basically the same car with a different number and Engine. Update: Five years of ownership and I still love the car. It's approaching 30,000 miles and still no problems. But, because of the cost of repairs I purchased an extended warranty that will cover it for 10 years. This car replaced a 10 year old Z4 I purchased new in 2003. Both were outfitted similarly with a manual transmission, and not a lot of bells and whistles or technology. What was surprising was that the 128 was only a few hundred dollars more than what I paid for the Z4 10 years earlier.

