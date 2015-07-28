Used 2009 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in White
    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    66,208 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $6,289

    $4,455 Below Market
  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in Black
    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    154,958 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    113,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 128i in Silver
    2009 BMW 1 Series 128i

    88,830 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in Silver
    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    93,453 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,900

  • 2009 BMW 1 Series 135i in White
    2009 BMW 1 Series 135i

    79,532 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in Red
    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    107,745 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,495

    $2,132 Below Market
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i
    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    87,989 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $625 Below Market
  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    2008 BMW 1 Series 135i

    102,565 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,998

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    88,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,999

    $619 Below Market
  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Black
    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    60,472 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 128i in Light Blue
    2008 BMW 1 Series 128i

    75,500 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in Silver
    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    84,185 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,990

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i
    2010 BMW 1 Series 128i

    57,832 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i in White
    2010 BMW 1 Series 128i

    84,325 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,750

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i in Silver
    2010 BMW 1 Series 128i

    79,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,741

  • 2010 BMW 1 Series 135i in White
    2010 BMW 1 Series 135i

    99,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,999

  • 2008 BMW 1 Series 128i in Red
    2008 BMW 1 Series 128i

    57,161 miles

    $9,800

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 1 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 1 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.740 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (8%)
The greatest toy I own
Kevin Gregor,07/28/2015
135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm only writing a review after reading so many people either complaining about the size of the back seat, how low the car is, or about an option that they chose to go with. It's a high performance coupe, expect it to be low and have small back seats. You knew this when test driving it and it was YOUR choice! It's not the cars fault you didn't pay attention. That being said, the 2009 135i 6 speed manual is an absolute beast. Not to mention they are quite rare on the east coast so people notice a nice one. I'm a male in my late 20's and I've had this car for 4 years. This car is a rocket and handles like nothing I've ever driven. The 2009 comes with the twin turbo N54 engine which is the best part. It's practically the same engine that is in the new 2015 M3! Just putting a chip in the car increases horsepower by 80-100HP to the wheels! When I bring this car to the track, I leave M class BMW's in the dust. After a few modifications this is actually the fastest car I have ever been in. Power aside, the trunk is quite large and the back seats fold down. I fit a brand new 55 inch TV (still in the box) into this car. I've also fit 4 brand new 18 inch rims/tires! You'd be surprised on how much this car can fit! I also have my friends in the back seats all the time with no complaints. The issue is that the driver and passenger tend to have their seats further back than needed and don't realize it! I can honestly say that this car is the greatest thing I have ever purchased. If you are in a similar situation as me, don't have kids, and like a beautiful interior/exterior with insane power. Look no further. One quick note: Run flat tires come standard on this car and it makes the car drive stiffer due to the sidewalls of the tires being harder. If you replace them with regular tires (which are way cheaper in price) you'll find it drives much differently. I prefer the regular tires and I'm willing to accept the risk. Keep in mind that this car does not have a spare tire!
Report abuse
