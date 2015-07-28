Used 2009 BMW 1 Series for Sale Near Me
77 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 66,208 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,289$4,455 Below Market
- 154,958 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 113,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
- 88,830 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 93,453 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,900
- 79,532 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 107,745 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$2,132 Below Market
- 87,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$625 Below Market
- 102,565 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
- 88,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999$619 Below Market
- 60,472 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,500
- 75,500 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 84,185 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,990
- 57,832 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
- 84,325 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,750
- 79,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,741
- 99,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,999
- 57,161 miles
$9,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 1 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 1 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 1 Series
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.740 Reviews
Report abuse
Kevin Gregor,07/28/2015
135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
I'm only writing a review after reading so many people either complaining about the size of the back seat, how low the car is, or about an option that they chose to go with. It's a high performance coupe, expect it to be low and have small back seats. You knew this when test driving it and it was YOUR choice! It's not the cars fault you didn't pay attention. That being said, the 2009 135i 6 speed manual is an absolute beast. Not to mention they are quite rare on the east coast so people notice a nice one. I'm a male in my late 20's and I've had this car for 4 years. This car is a rocket and handles like nothing I've ever driven. The 2009 comes with the twin turbo N54 engine which is the best part. It's practically the same engine that is in the new 2015 M3! Just putting a chip in the car increases horsepower by 80-100HP to the wheels! When I bring this car to the track, I leave M class BMW's in the dust. After a few modifications this is actually the fastest car I have ever been in. Power aside, the trunk is quite large and the back seats fold down. I fit a brand new 55 inch TV (still in the box) into this car. I've also fit 4 brand new 18 inch rims/tires! You'd be surprised on how much this car can fit! I also have my friends in the back seats all the time with no complaints. The issue is that the driver and passenger tend to have their seats further back than needed and don't realize it! I can honestly say that this car is the greatest thing I have ever purchased. If you are in a similar situation as me, don't have kids, and like a beautiful interior/exterior with insane power. Look no further. One quick note: Run flat tires come standard on this car and it makes the car drive stiffer due to the sidewalls of the tires being harder. If you replace them with regular tires (which are way cheaper in price) you'll find it drives much differently. I prefer the regular tires and I'm willing to accept the risk. Keep in mind that this car does not have a spare tire!
Related BMW 1 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Lancaster PA
- Used BMW M3 Bronx NY
- Used BMW 1 Series Santa Ana CA
- Used BMW X2 Birmingham AL
- Used BMW X5 Milwaukee WI
- Used BMW 4 Series Oklahoma City OK
- Used BMW X5 M Greensboro NC
- Used BMW X1 Garland TX
- Used BMW Z4 Athens GA
- Used BMW 7 Series Ann Arbor MI
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon