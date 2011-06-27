Used 2014 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews
When you want the best ever buy an S8!!!
This is a sleeper but then again the police do seem to recognize an S8 for what it can do. It's beautiful, FAST, reliable, FAST, comfortable and FAST. The first time I really got on it I felt like my brain slipped to the back seat! Since then I am a little more under control. You would think that having the capability to outrun 95% of the cars on the road would make you drive too fast but just the opposite. I find myself satisfied sticking to just over the speed limit and using the cruise control in school zones. This will probably be the last car I own. Bought it used and would do it again. I've had lots of cars ranging from Suburbans to a 300SL, a Silverado to an S550, a Citroen DS21 to a Porsche Speedster. I like my S8 better than any.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S8
Related Used 2014 Audi S8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4