Used 2003 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews
A used 2003 Review
Bought through eBay with 98000 on the odometer. Drove it 2000 miles home in 28 hours. An amazing ride--interior indistinguishable from new. No rattles, no oil consumption, everything works. My 5th used Audi. My recommendation: never buy a new one- -they last 200K miles easily and are used car bargains. I love the dual personality of the S8. A comfortable and quiet crusier that wakes up at 6000 rpm and emits a glorious V8 roar. Handles better than any 4000 pound, 5 pax vehicle should. Love it.
2003 Audi S8
For me it is the best vehicle so far for all around. It is sporty, classy, family oreinted, stylish, good handling. When you own this car, you do not need sport coupe or SUV. It wil give you all pleasure and your needs. It's a very good built vehicle. Touch up finish is excellent. Having quattro drive and driving in rain is fun. I will recomend this vehicle for every car fanatic
Audi 2002 S8
The 4 wheel drive is great but it detracts from handling around curves. Little creature comforts could be improved upon (i.e heating steering wheel should be in S8, better navigation system and computer). Overall, I would probably not buy again.
The A8L
The A8L is a wonderful car to drive. It is very reliable and has all the confort features one would desire.
Audi dissapoints
In 25,000 miles it's been in for service 9 different times and I've been without vehicle a total 22 days. Power steering rack, control module, interior trim, windshield washer pump, intermitent alarm codes etc. I still lose my power steering off and on regularly. I was told by Sales Manager that the A8 I traded in would pale in comparison to the quality of the S8. $80,000+ sticker! This is as close to a lemon as I've ever owned.
