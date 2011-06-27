Used 2008 Audi Q7 Consumer Reviews

Disappointed tazzygirl , 01/11/2012 51 of 53 people found this review helpful I purchased my Q7 October 2008 & loved it for the first 2 years. October 2010 things started to go wrong. I drive a lot of highway miles so it was out of warranty. The lane side assist went out, the latch for the rear moonroof broke ($900.00 for a latch!) & in November 2010 the heat went out, only on the drivers side, then both motors on the mirros went out at a cost of over $300.00 each. It is now January 2012 & I am still dealing with heat issues after spending $1500.00 in repairs it still doesn't work properly, sometimes not at all. Now my remote is beginning to fail. I have spent the last 15 months dealing with failures & expenses. I'm done! Will never buy Audi again! Report Abuse

Doesn't Get Any Better bigsur64 , 08/07/2007 18 of 18 people found this review helpful The 08 has front and rear parking sensors which are perfect addition. The front seats have a slight bucket which is also new. The MMI is very easy to use but have to agree with others that the nav. system takes getting used too. The handling and acceleration are incredible, taking hard S turns in the Q7 is a lot of fun. The brakes aren't as sensitive as the 07's. The 20 inch wheels are also standard. The ride with these at lower speeds is a little noisy but over 45 it's smooth sailing. Better to have these 20s than have the 18s or 19s with less handing. This Q7 needs to be driven hard on the highways or along coastal or mountain passes. This is not a putt around town SUV. Report Abuse

Best vehicle I've owned! Ben , 08/29/2016 3.6 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I've owned 3 Japanese cars, 2 Americans, and this SUV by far is the best vehicle I've driven. It is so enjoyable and comfortable. Besides the fact that it drinks more gas than my dad drink his beers in a week, the Q7 is a fantastic vehicle. Just one thing, WHY THE HELL AUDI DOESN'T HAVE A REGULAR AUX PORT LIKE THE REST OF THE WORLD? I have to open the iPod box every time and it's just not very convenient. Other than that, I have no complaint about this beautiful SUV. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

So Far So Good 2008 Q7 , 11/26/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Good car so far. Lots of comments on the great looks. No major issues to date. Ready for new tires at 27K. Brakes are coming. Pull a 5000lb boat with some difficulty. Pulls well up to about 50mph then struggles trying to maintain 60mph+, even on the slightest hill. I manually shift to keep the gearing correct or the engine just rev's really high. Recommend the 3.0 TDI or the 4.2 V8 if you plan to pull more than 3000lbs. My biggest beef is the lack of a rear hatch close feature on the key fob. Audi seems to think your hands are full when loading, but not full when unloading. Can't reach the button with full hands. Wife wants another when the lease is up. Probably the TDI Prestige. Report Abuse