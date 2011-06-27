Used 1996 Volvo 960 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)332.8/499.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque199 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle31.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.8 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height56.6 in.
Wheel base109.1 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Green Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Platina Beige Metallic
  • Polar White Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Regent Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Turquoise Pearl Metallic
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • White
  • Autumn Gold Pearl
  • Champagne Pearl Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Red
