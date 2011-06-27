Estimated values
1996 Volvo 960 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,171
|$1,527
|Clean
|$459
|$1,046
|$1,364
|Average
|$346
|$795
|$1,037
|Rough
|$233
|$545
|$711
Estimated values
1996 Volvo 960 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$531
|$1,176
|$1,527
|Clean
|$473
|$1,051
|$1,364
|Average
|$357
|$799
|$1,037
|Rough
|$240
|$547
|$711