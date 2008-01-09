  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo 960

Used 1997 Volvo 960

1997 Volvo S90 4 Dr STD Sedan
(33)

Used 1997 Volvo 960

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

Vehicle overview

Don't expect the 960 to hang around forever. Next year, Volvo's product line expands with the addition of the sporty C70 Coupe, the new 850 sedan and wagon, and an Outback-like 850 T-5 Wagon sporting all-wheel drive. When these new image models arrive, the 960 will become even more redundant than it already is.

The 960's styling is attractive, and cuts wind drag at speed. Under the clean lines are a strong chassis and competent suspension. The 2.9L V6 produces its power and torque peaks at low rpm for better driveability. The business-like interior contains a few oddly placed controls, but is a nice place to spend time. Seats are supremely comfortable front and rear. Still, the fact remains that this car is smaller inside, heavier, and more expensive than the 850. Worse, it's less powerful than all but the base 850, and gets worse gas mileage.

What's the 960 got going for it? A full load of standard equipment, for starters. Leather interior, alloy wheels, power sunroof, anti-lock brakes, automatic climate control, premium sound system, heated exterior mirrors, dual power seats, and a multitude of power accouterments are all included in the base price. Rear-wheel drive for better balance and dry-weather handling is a plus. Wagons add an integrated child safety seat. Standard side-impact airbags are nice, and the creased sheetmetal stands out in a class of look-alike blob-mobiles.

The 960 competes in the overcrowded near-luxury segment, and is a good choice for folks looking for something a little different. Fully optioned, a 960 sedan runs about $36,000. But does it offer value? We don't think so, particularly with the larger, more powerful 850 GLT sitting next to it in the showroom.

1997 Highlights

Automatic load leveling joins the options list for the wagon, while tailored leather seating is no longer available on the wagon.
Compare dealer price quotes

Used 1997 Volvo 960 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all 960 lease offers
1997 Volvo 960 price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volvo 960.

5 star reviews: 55%
4 star reviews: 30%
3 star reviews: 15%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 33 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • appearance
  • ride quality
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • safety
  • spaciousness
  • towing
  • lights
  • wheels & tires
  • emission system
  • interior
  • value
  • cup holders
  • maintenance & parts
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • electrical system
  • warranty
  • visibility
  • dashboard
  • fuel efficiency
  • doors
  • sound system

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.375 out of 5 stars, A great and comfortable family hauler
ivorytickler,

We've owned Volvo for years, and traded a 1988 740 Turbo for our current 1997 960 in September 2001. Our current mileage is 169,000, and other than routine maintenance, our car has been reliable, comfortable and trouble-free. Yes, the plastic interior bits do tend to fall off and the sunroof leaks, but the car's long-distance comfort, safety, and high spec make it an ideal purchase for those on a budget who desire a safe, solid and agile vehicle. The key is to find a good mechanic who specializes and let him look after the maintenance. Running costs are much less than a Mercedes or BMW. We average 20mpg city/26 hwy. The '98 V70 is the same car, and the last year for this body style.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Love My 960 Wagon
Jenna,

This is the most favorite car that I've owned (Nissan Maxima - 2 of them and an Acura Legend). January 2009 turned over 200K miles. Smooth ride and super dependable. Power is there when needed, so don't underestimate this car where performance is concerned. Premium fuel must be used, always. I average in-town 20.4 miles per gallon. Regular maintenance by Volvo specialized mechanic is paramount. I wish they still made these cars.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Safe Luxo wagon
David B,

We purchased our 960 wagon because my uncle got 375k miles out of his 93 960 wagon, so I figured there must be something to be said about the build quality and the reputation of Volvo. This car is a comfort on long drives and handles surprisingly well for a wagon. The big soft leather heated seats are wonderful and welcoming on cold days. This car is very classy and understated. We have not had any serious repairs other than routine service. Remember as with any European luxury car, you have to pay to play. If you want a car that you can feel really good about driving your family around in and not worry about who will steal or scratch it this is the car.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Great car
Aimee,

I have owned this car for three years now and the car is 11 years old. Great performance, very reliable for it's age. I have only replaced the brakes and rotors once. That's not bad in three years. My only complaint is the cup holders. They are cheap and don't hold a cup. This is the last year that Volvo made there cars. Ford now builds them and I would never buy from Ford. All in all this is a great car.

Write a review

See all 33 reviews

Used Years for Volvo 960
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
181 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1997 Volvo 960 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
Volvo 960 for sale
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992

FAQ

Is the Volvo 960 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 1997 960 both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Volvo 960 fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 960 gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 960 has 16.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volvo 960. Learn more

Is the Volvo 960 reliable?

To determine whether the Volvo 960 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 960. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 960's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 1997 Volvo 960 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 1997 Volvo 960 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 1997 960 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 1997 Volvo 960?

The least-expensive 1997 Volvo 960 is the 1997 Volvo 960 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.

Other versions include:

    Learn more

    What are the different models of Volvo 960?

    If you're interested in the Volvo 960, the next question is, which 960 model is right for you? 960 variants include 4dr Sedan. For a full list of 960 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 1997 Volvo 960

    Used 1997 Volvo 960 Overview

    The Used 1997 Volvo 960 is offered in the following submodels: 960 Sedan, 960 Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon, and 4dr Sedan.

    What do people think of the 1997 Volvo 960?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1997 Volvo 960 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1997 960 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1997 960.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1997 Volvo 960 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1997 960 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 1997 Volvo 960?

    Which 1997 Volvo 960s are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Volvo 960 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1997 Volvo 960.

    Can't find a new 1997 Volvo 960s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Volvo 960 for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,354.

    Find a new Volvo for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,874.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 1997 Volvo 960?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Volvo lease specials

    Related Used 1997 Volvo 960 info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider