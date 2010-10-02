Used 1996 Volvo 960 for Sale Near Me
whiterabbit,02/10/2010
This has been an amazing car for me. I got it with a bit over 100,000 miles on it, and have not had to bring it to the shop for anything besides normal maintenance in the three years and additional 60,000 miles I've put on it, even after sitting twice for periods of four months when I went to school. Seats are very comfortable. Coming to this car from an old very luxurious Cadillac was an easy transition; the Volvo is about as comfortable but handles like a sports car. Very grippy, poised, and well balanced. 200 hp isn't a ton, but the large amount of torque hits hard at any rev. It has little cool features too like the door handles and a drip edge so so don't get wet when you pay a toll.