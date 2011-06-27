  1. Home
2000 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
  • High price, handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers.

Vehicle overview

Despite myriad shortcomings, or perhaps because of them, the Volkswagen Vanagon and its successor, the EuroVan, became people-mover cult favorites. Last marketed to Americans in non-RV guise in 1993, the EuroVan returned in 1999 with several improvements designed to make the oddball entry more palatable to American tastes. The comeback was both successful and a failure, depending on whom you ask.

Those who lamented the disappearance of the van six years ago are happy as clams to have it back. People who have become fond of petite, smooth-riding, affordable minivans, however, may find the chunky EuroVan boorish, unrefined and overpriced. Everyone seems happy about the vehicle's engine, though.

Powered by a 140-horsepower, VR6 six-cylinder engine, this motor makes 177 foot-pounds of torque at 3,200 rpm and allows the EuroVan to finally get out of its own way! Charged with motivating more than 2 tons of steel, plastic and glass, the EuroVan is no drag-strip performer, but we'll take what we can get. This engine requires premium fuel and is rated at just 15 mpg in the city and 20 on the highway, but we were consoled by the knowledge that the EuroVan can handle up to a 4,500-pound trailer or nearly 1,000 pounds of cargo, not to mention several passengers in the spacious rear seats. Engineers also strengthened the EuroVan's body, reinforced the floor panels and stiffened the B- and C-pillars. And, thicker sound insulation cuts unwanted road and engine noise from filtering into the cabin.

Although the EuroVan is one of the few minivans with an independent rear suspension, this does not result in the car-like handling buyers in this segment have come to expect. Despite a smooth highway ride, the van's body rolls heavily when cornering. On the positive side, this VW does have responsive steering and strong brakes -- these attributes, combined with its quasi-counter-culture appeal, may be enough to offset its old-school handling characteristics for some buyers.Two trim levels are available: GLS and Multivan (MV). Order a GLS, and you get seating for seven forward-facing passengers, 15-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel antilock brakes, traction control, dual-zone (front/rear) automatic climate control, six-speaker cassette stereo, cruise control, heated washer nozzles, a full-size spare tire and power windows, locks and mirrors. Options include seat heaters and a sunroof.

The MV includes all of the GLS features and also seats seven, but two riders are looking out the back window and the third-row bench converts into a bed. Besides the above options, the MV can be fitted with the Weekender Package, which includes a pop-up roof, a two-person bed, a small refrigerator (housed in the base of a rear-facing second-row chair), swiveling captain's chairs, sliding windows with screens and curtains, and an additional battery. Note that getting the Weekender deletes certain conveniences -- for example, you get manual climate controls (for the front only), rather than the automatic system.

Attentive shoppers will notice that side airbags are neither standard nor optional on the EuroVan. There are, however, headrests in all seating positions, ALR/ELR three-point seatbelts for all forward-facing outboard passengers and child-seat anchor points in the second and third rows of the GLS (second row only in the MV). Neither NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash-tested this vehicle.

EuroVans are covered by a 5-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and all scheduled maintenance for the first two years is free. Pull the seats out and the GLS is capable of moving 150 cubic feet of cargo. Buy an MV with the Weekender package, and you've got a full-fledged camper that still fits in the garage. Though unique and full of personality, the EuroVan is nonetheless battling it out in a highly competitive market where long-time stalwarts like the Dodge Grand Caravan and impressive upstarts like the Honda Odyssey offer superior cargo space, performance and refinement at a lower price.

2000 Highlights

During its second year back in the U.S., Volkswagen's EuroVan receives remote central locking, dark-tinted glass on the side and rear windows and a brake-wear indicator. The GLS model receives additional reading lights in the rear and captain's chairs instead of a bench seat in the second row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(57%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate soccer -mom van
frnr66,04/04/2009
I have owned two Eurovans and two Vanagons and the VR6 is the best driving car of them all. It has an awesome engine, though more thirsty than the 5-cylinder version and much more powerful. It is a very comfortable highway cruiser especially for hauling the family and dog to the cottage every weekend. It is the most popular car at rainy day soccer games, with kids inside at the table and under the huge rear hatch. The rear seating is such that kids interact more and play cards at the table instead of Game Boys. Maintenance has been reasonable and been limited to the expected parts that wear-out. Since being off warranty, we've used experienced VW mechanics, but not the dealership.
my mystery machine
KP,01/05/2005
Let me start by saying I love this van. We are a camping and bike racing family, and we love the utility, comfort and space. HOWEVER - the HVAC system, which I replaced outside of warranty, has been a problem. 5 dealer visits in 18 months, and the error code for the HVAC just started flashing again - so I guess 6 visits (expensive ones) in 18 months. Other problems (electronic mostly) have also cropped up making this the most expensive vehicle to keep on the road I have ever owned. And this is in the first 80,000 miles.
Great mid-van
Loueeeeee,12/10/2002
We have owned two Eurovans. The first van was and 1992 and fairly good. It was reliabe. However, this one was slugish. Our 2000 has been outstanding. Except for the air-conditioning, we have had absolutely no problems. In addition, this Eurovan is exceptionally quick and fun to drive. It may seem impossible, but the big ole Eurovan is more agile than some cars I have owned. We are a 5 people family and highly recommend this vehicle to anyone; a great van
Too many problems
Bydo,03/05/2002
We actually have the EuroVan Camper. It's more driveable than other conversion vans and handles well. My wife, who is fairly short, can see traffic well. The tranny went at 9k miles. We've spend about $2000 in repairs this year alone. We paid a lot for this vehicle expecting quality - and it's been nothing but problems.
See all 7 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Volkswagen EuroVan

