It is NOT the older VW camper bus! Much improved. Different engine, (a good thing), somewhat better mileage, and self-contained for a few adults, pets, and a few children. It should not be considered a vehicle you can walk around in or cook while going down the road. Once you reach the campsite, the excitement of the VW begins. Bring along a porto-pottie for the kids, and stay at a place that has water for showers, or a lake for bathing. You'll have your own propane, but will need a small generator or electric hook-up. Portable lanterns are handy. Most of the "newer" VW campers carry bikes on the trailer-hitch attachment. Parts are available, but immediate parts--when traveling,-may take a few days. What ever you pay for the Vehicle will only go up! I have owned three of the beasts, and loved 'em all!

