  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen EuroVan
  4. Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1997
1995
1993
Volkswagen EuroVan for Sale
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used EuroVan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1997 Highlights

The Eurovan camper remains unchanged for the 1997 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VW Finally Got It Right !!
Sheldon,03/11/2010
This is our second VW Camper, the first being a '78 Westfalia Model. Bought both new, and have had this '97 Eurovan Camper for almost 13 years now. All the complaints and problems of the old VW "bus" models have been corrected with this 6-cyclinder model. It has ample power, runs smooth and quiet, is extremely dependable, versatile, and loads of fun to drive and camp -- and, it fits in the garage! The Winnebago camper conversion package is far superior to the older Westfalia conversions --- everything works perfectly! We have had no serious problems with either the vehicle or the camping equipment. After all the years that VW built their 'bus' models, they FINALLY got it right!!
To buy...or NOT to buy...That is the QUESTION
Dr. Leon"ski",12/20/2015
Campmobile 3dr Minivan
It is NOT the older VW camper bus! Much improved. Different engine, (a good thing), somewhat better mileage, and self-contained for a few adults, pets, and a few children. It should not be considered a vehicle you can walk around in or cook while going down the road. Once you reach the campsite, the excitement of the VW begins. Bring along a porto-pottie for the kids, and stay at a place that has water for showers, or a lake for bathing. You'll have your own propane, but will need a small generator or electric hook-up. Portable lanterns are handy. Most of the "newer" VW campers carry bikes on the trailer-hitch attachment. Parts are available, but immediate parts--when traveling,-may take a few days. What ever you pay for the Vehicle will only go up! I have owned three of the beasts, and loved 'em all!
Great Multifunctional Vehicle
Linda Treml,08/09/2002
From the conversion items to the VW mfrs stock unit, this is a reliable, roomy and multifunctional car for families and people with an adventurous spirit. Refrigerator, stove, sink, storage and many extras make this the van for going anywhere, doing anything. We particularly appreciated the safety of smoke alarms, carbon mono alarms and propanes warning systems. There is space for up to six passengers and engine accessibility with a 2nd battery for the extras. At 18 mpg and a V6 engine that easily takes the mountains without a strain, this is the vacation and/or in-town vehicle that does it all. We had virtually no engine problems as yet at 63k.
a Fun Car
Dick McKenney,09/16/2004
This is my 2nd VW camper. This model I could actually pass other cars even on a hill! The stove, refrig etc were also a marked upgrade from my old Westphalia. My wife and I have been able to spend many nights at some remote areas not accessible to motels and commercial campgrounds. We were used to not requiring a "hookup" for our electrical equipment. The gas gives us lots of freedom. We'd travel with our kayak and bikes.
See all 6 reviews of the 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan

Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview

The Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include Campmobile 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan.

Can't find a used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,591.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,414.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,716.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,446.

Should I lease or buy a 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen EuroVan lease specials

Related Used 1997 Volkswagen EuroVan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles