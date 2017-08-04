Used 2002 Volkswagen EuroVan for Sale Near Me
- 128,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,900
- 118,686 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,999
- 177,116 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$36,600
- 204,143 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,942
- 141,423 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,910
- 198,041 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,499
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$36,600
- 165,625 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500
Overall Consumer Rating4.437 Reviews
Plova,04/08/2017
MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A)
I think this is my 3rd or 4th post on this vehicle and I guess you could say that this is a "real" long term review. The Eurovan is one of those vehicles that is still in demand for the VW enthusiast due to the low volume imported between 2001-2003 and the lack of a true replacement for the T-4 generation. The result is high resale values for low mileage, well maintained vehicles. In 15 years of ownership the Eurovan is still in great condition, the paint looks great and other than the usual service I have had very little problems. With 96,000 + miles on the van it is now time for the shocks to be replaced as they are getting a bit "bouncy" but not really that bad and probably could go for another 20 K miles. I will be replacing with the Bilstein B12 sports kit which consists of the 4600 series HD shocks and lower springs that lower the back-end 40 cm. I am having to replace the rear and intermediate muffler (resonator) due to small holes that have appeared in the pipes but the muffler and resonator are just fine. The two parts were about $240.00 from Bosal an fairly easy to replace. For anyone looking at buying this van the lower the mileage the better and I would stick with a late 2002 or 2003 model as I understand that the timing chain guides were updated around 2002 and should be more reliable. Maintenance is also very important for these vehicles and especially the transmission so I would try and find one with complete maintenance records if possible. The weak point on these vans is the transmission and the service schedule calls for transmission fluid replacement every 40K miles. I have done my twice and have no issues and the transmission shift very smoothly. The issue with the transmission is partly due to the transmission fluid cooler that is located on top of the engine and is more of a heat sink that a cooler (no fan, not located in an area with great ventilation). There are kits out there that can be retrofitted to place a cooler in front of the radiator which would be worthwhile if buying one with a well maintained transmission. I would also recommend changing the fluid every 25k miles to ensure longer life of the transmission. I will probably write another review in 5 years as I have no plans to sell this vehicle.
