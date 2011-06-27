2001 Volkswagen EuroVan Review
Pros & Cons
- Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
- Handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers.
Vehicle overview
Despite myriad shortcomings, or perhaps because of them, the Volkswagen Vanagon and its successor, the EuroVan, became people-mover cult favorites. Last marketed to Americans in non-RV guise in 1993, the EuroVan returned in 1999 with several improvements designed to make the oddball entry more palatable to American tastes. This year, the EuroVan sees further development in several key areas.
Motivated by a new-and-improved 24-valve VR6 engine, this powerplant gains a 61-horsepower increase for 2001, bringing output to a healthy 201 peak horsepower. Charged with hauling more than two tons of steel, plastic and glass, the EuroVan easily keeps up with traffic, though the 210 horsepower Honda Odyssey and 230 horsepower Chrysler minivans still have an advantage here. We enjoy the VR6's broad torque band, which allows the EuroVan to feel quicker than it truly is.
Another surprise is the EuroVan's competent handling. In parking lots, a 38.4-foot turning circle and power rack-and-pinion steering mean easy maneuverability. On the highway, a four-wheel independent suspension keeps the van planted solidly on the ground, despite a large amount of body roll. This year sees further refinements to the EuroVan's electronic stability control (ESP) which helps it stay in control during inclement weather or emergency maneuvers.
Two trim levels are available: GLS and Multivan (MV). Order a GLS, and you get seating for seven forward-facing passengers, 15-inch alloy wheels, ABS and a six-speaker sound system. The MV also seats seven, but two riders are looking out the back window and the third-row bench converts into a bed. An optional Weekender package is available on the MV that includes a pop-up roof with a two-person bed, a small refrigerator, swiveling captain's chairs, side sliding windows with screens and an additional battery. Standard equipment on all EuroVans includes dual front and side airbags, daytime running lights, power windows and locks, air conditioning with pollen filtration, cruise control, heated washer nozzles, rear wiper with defroster, power mirrors and an automatic transmission. A sliding sunroof is available as long as you don't opt for the Weekender package, and GLS buyers can get leather trim with heated front seats. For 2001, Volkswagen outfitted the EuroVan with a new second-row center console and foglights.
The EuroVan Camper continues to be available for the U.S. market. It has a longer wheelbase than the GLS and MV and is capable of seating up to six passengers with an optional and removable two-person center bench seat.
EuroVans are covered by a 5-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and all scheduled maintenance for the first two years is free. Pull the seats out and the GLS is capable of moving 150 cubic feet of cargo. Buy an MV with the Weekender package, and you've got a full-fledged camper that still fits in the garage. Though unique and full of personality, the EuroVan is nonetheless battling it out in a highly competitive market where long-time stalwarts like the Dodge Grand Caravan and impressive upstarts like the Honda Odyssey offer superior cargo space, performance and refinement at a lower price.
2001 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the EuroVan
Related Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI