Consumer Rating
(15)
2001 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
  • Handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers.

Vehicle overview

Despite myriad shortcomings, or perhaps because of them, the Volkswagen Vanagon and its successor, the EuroVan, became people-mover cult favorites. Last marketed to Americans in non-RV guise in 1993, the EuroVan returned in 1999 with several improvements designed to make the oddball entry more palatable to American tastes. This year, the EuroVan sees further development in several key areas.

Motivated by a new-and-improved 24-valve VR6 engine, this powerplant gains a 61-horsepower increase for 2001, bringing output to a healthy 201 peak horsepower. Charged with hauling more than two tons of steel, plastic and glass, the EuroVan easily keeps up with traffic, though the 210 horsepower Honda Odyssey and 230 horsepower Chrysler minivans still have an advantage here. We enjoy the VR6's broad torque band, which allows the EuroVan to feel quicker than it truly is.

Another surprise is the EuroVan's competent handling. In parking lots, a 38.4-foot turning circle and power rack-and-pinion steering mean easy maneuverability. On the highway, a four-wheel independent suspension keeps the van planted solidly on the ground, despite a large amount of body roll. This year sees further refinements to the EuroVan's electronic stability control (ESP) which helps it stay in control during inclement weather or emergency maneuvers.

Two trim levels are available: GLS and Multivan (MV). Order a GLS, and you get seating for seven forward-facing passengers, 15-inch alloy wheels, ABS and a six-speaker sound system. The MV also seats seven, but two riders are looking out the back window and the third-row bench converts into a bed. An optional Weekender package is available on the MV that includes a pop-up roof with a two-person bed, a small refrigerator, swiveling captain's chairs, side sliding windows with screens and an additional battery. Standard equipment on all EuroVans includes dual front and side airbags, daytime running lights, power windows and locks, air conditioning with pollen filtration, cruise control, heated washer nozzles, rear wiper with defroster, power mirrors and an automatic transmission. A sliding sunroof is available as long as you don't opt for the Weekender package, and GLS buyers can get leather trim with heated front seats. For 2001, Volkswagen outfitted the EuroVan with a new second-row center console and foglights.

The EuroVan Camper continues to be available for the U.S. market. It has a longer wheelbase than the GLS and MV and is capable of seating up to six passengers with an optional and removable two-person center bench seat.

EuroVans are covered by a 5-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and all scheduled maintenance for the first two years is free. Pull the seats out and the GLS is capable of moving 150 cubic feet of cargo. Buy an MV with the Weekender package, and you've got a full-fledged camper that still fits in the garage. Though unique and full of personality, the EuroVan is nonetheless battling it out in a highly competitive market where long-time stalwarts like the Dodge Grand Caravan and impressive upstarts like the Honda Odyssey offer superior cargo space, performance and refinement at a lower price.

2001 Highlights

The EuroVan sees many upgrades for the 2001 model year; chief among them is a more powerful 201-horsepower V6 engine. Refinements have also been made to the electronic stability control system. Other changes include a new premium stereo, single seats for second-row seating and standard integrated foglights.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(46%)
4(33%)
3(6%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.1
15 reviews
See all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Vehicle Yet
pathlesstravel,07/05/2014
I've owned many types of cars and minivans but our 2001 Eurovan weekender is by far the most flexible and fun even though it's now 13 years old. With 3 small kids and time off, my wife and I meandered 1,600 miles across California off the beaten path and had way too much fun. It's a home while on the road and the club seating means the kids face each other for hours of travel without fatigue. Anywhere we park the kids have a hangout. Mechanically it's quiet and powerful. We change the oil and trans fluid more frequently than specified by VW. It has 131,000 miles and still drives solid. Visibility is good and interior size feels generous. We are not a bells and whistles family.
Fantastic multi-purpose vehicle
smallwisdom,02/13/2014
We bought our 2001 Eurovan used in 2006 with 70k miles. Now, in 2014, it has about 130k without any major mishap. That said, expect to spend about $1500/year on maintenance AND they are notorious for having the transmission die ($6K repair) between 40k-70k miles. 9 years later, our van has taken us on multiple camping trips and has gone to Burning Man several times. The engine runs a little rougher than it use to but it is still a very nice, drivable car for a large van. Sadly, I don't think our van will survive for very many more years because various bits are starting to fall apart, but it has not had a gentle life (we park it outside, take it camping, have kids, etc.).
2001 Volkswagen EuroVan
euronut,03/30/2005
My 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan is a performer and fun to drive. We tow a boat with it and take long road trips. For traveling, you can't beat it. The reliability is poor and the repair costs are higher than most cars with the standard brake job costing $800. You should factor a 30% increase on repairs for Eurovan over a Golf or a Jetta. They are hard to work on and parts are scarce.
Engine Oil Failure
2001 Eurovan,04/28/2006
The oil housings on these vans are made of plastic and are broken easily during oil changes. We lost all the oil and it ruined our engine. Each time we get oil changes we have to ensure the housing is not cracked. We asked Volkswagen to recall these vans but they refused. We absolutely hate the van because of this issue!
See all 15 reviews of the 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
201 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs
More about the 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan

Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview

The Used 2001 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A), and GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A).

