  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Vanagon
  4. Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Volkswagen Vanagon for Sale
List Price Estimate
$912 - $1,586
Used Vanagon for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

20 years and still going
Andy,11/17/2008
When I bought my Vanagon, I never thought that nearly 20 years later I would be writing a review about it. But with nearly 200,000 miles on the original drive train, numerous Boy Scout camp outs, hauling firewood, stuffed bears, cages of chickens and exotic birds, it has become a part of my family's history. It is simple enough to do most of my own repairs, extremely durable and reliable. Fuel economy is fair considering the lack of aerodynamics. It truly is a vehicle that you can own your entire life.
Old but Strong
carrie,12/31/2006
My 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon still runs and is a blast to drive as long as you are in no rush.
outstanding!!!
Dr.gonads,01/08/2003
i loved it!!it was so old yet comforable very homly
See all 3 reviews of the 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon

Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon Overview

The Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon is offered in the following submodels: Vanagon Minivan. Available styles include GL Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD, 3dr Minivan, GL Camper 3dr Minivan, Multi 3dr Minivan, Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD, GL 3dr Minivan, and Carat 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon.

Can't find a used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Vanagon for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,621.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,417.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Vanagon for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,962.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,533.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Vanagon lease specials

Related Used 1990 Volkswagen Vanagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles