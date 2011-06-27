  1. Home
1999 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
  • High price, handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Despite, or perhaps because of, myriad shortcomings, the Volkswagen Vanagon and its successor, the EuroVan, became people-mover cult favorites. Last marketed to Americans in non-RV guise in 1993, the EuroVan returns for 1999 with several improvements designed to make the oddball entry more palatable to American tastes.

The most obvious change to the 1999 model is the inclusion of a 140-horsepower VR6 six-cylinder engine. This motor, making 177 foot-pounds of torque at 3,200, allows the EuroVan to get out of its own way, finally! Charged with motivating more than two tons of steel, plastic and glass, the new EuroVan is still no drag strip performer, but we'll take what we can get. This engine requires premium fuel and is rated at just 15 mpg in the city and 20 on the highway, but we were consoled by the knowledge that the EuroVan can handle up to a 4,500-pound trailer or nearly 1,000 pounds of cargo, not to mention several passengers in the spacious rear seats. Engineers have also strengthened the EuroVan's body, reinforced the floor panels and stiffened the B and C pillars. Additional sound insulation cuts unwanted road and engine noise from filtering into the cabin.

Although the EuroVan is one of the few minivans with an independent rear suspension, this does not result in the car-like handling buyers in this segment have come to expect. Despite a smooth highway ride, the van's body rolls heavily when cornering. On the positive side, this VW does have responsive steering and strong brakes -- these attributes, combined with its quasi-counter-culture appeal, may be enough to offset its old-school handling characteristics for some buyers.

Two trim levels are available: GLS and Multivan (MV). Order a GLS, and you get seating for seven forward-facing passengers, 15-inch alloy wheels, four-wheel antilock brakes, traction control, dual-zone (front/rear) automatic climate control, six-speaker cassette stereo, cruise control, heated washer nozzles, a full-size spare tire and power windows, locks and mirrors. Options include seat heaters and a sunroof.

The MV includes all of the GLS features and also seats seven, but two riders are looking out the back window and the third-row bench converts into a bed. Besides the above options, the MV can be fitted with the Weekender Package, which includes a pop-up roof, a two-person bed, a small refrigerator (housed in the base of a rear-facing second-row chair), swiveling captain's chairs, sliding windows with screens and curtains, and an additional battery. Note that getting the Weekender deletes certain conveniences -- for example, you get manual climate controls (for the front only), rather than the automatic system.

All EuroVans include dual front airbags and seatbelt pretensioners for front occupants, but side airbags are not available. There are headrests in all seating positions, ALR/ELR three-point seatbelts for forward-facing outboard passengers and child-seat anchor points in the second and third rows of the GLS (second row only in the MV). Neither NHTSA nor the IIHS has crash-tested this vehicle.

EuroVans are covered by a 5-year/50,000-mile powertrain warranty, and all scheduled maintenance for the first two years is free. Pull the seats out and the GLS is capable of moving 150 cubic feet of cargo. Buy an MV with the Weekender package, and you've got a full-fledged camper that still fits in the garage. Though unique and full of personality, the EuroVan is nonetheless battling it out in a highly competitive market where long-time stalwarts like the Dodge Grand Caravan and impressive upstarts like the Honda Odyssey offer superior cargo space, performance and refinement at a lower price.

1999 Highlights

After a five-year hiatus, the EuroVan passenger van returns to the U.S. with a six-cylinder engine, structural improvements and new safety features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

The reviewers hate what the owners love
bwendell,07/27/2002
Initially quite pricey, but I have been won over and my wife loves it completely. There is no other van on the market that can do all the things this can. This is not a car and thus not an Odessy or Chrysler.It's a daily family driver, a camper,a hauler and a long-trip cruiser. It can cruise at 80 all day, has better seats than my Audi A4, handles safely if not sportily, and pulls my horse trailer.My brother purchased a 2000.5 and is very pleased, using it for both family use and to tow his SCCA race cars. It's far from perfect, but there is no competition in the marketplace.The idiosyncracies are a real problem only if you don't really need this type of vehicle.
One of the best Volks Van's I have ever.
surferboy,06/28/2003
I have owned VW vans for a long time, and the GLS with VR6 is probably the best one I have ever had. It has power, comfort, and a really great exterior design. This is by far the prettiest shoe box I have ever seen!!
Eurovan 1999
LOVE,05/16/2005
Continuous electrical problems that recur after dealership supposedly fixes them. Thank god for taken out an extended warranty. It is unfortunate that 1999 eurovans do not have any...recalls. It is one terrific vehicle as far as size is concerned. I live in VT. , put snow tires on in the winter and have never gotten stuck. The handling has been super although I wish they would have considered putting in safer seat belts in the two rear facing buckets seat. Limited seats for children especially still in seat belts. Quite pricely when needed to have repairs.
Relive it with a V6
Piddle,07/10/2002
I drove a full size Ford van for travel, but my wife didn't like it's size. When looking at "minivans" I found them to be less spacious than the station wagons I grew up with. They were just sedans with another seat squished in there. The Newly designed Eurovan is Spacious without taking up the whole road. It has a commanding panoramic view of the road and truly seats seven comfortably. Takes me back to the old Microbus days, but can climb a hill like anything. Great van.
See all 7 reviews of the 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1999 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
