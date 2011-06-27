1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
This Eurovan camper is an all-new model based on the extended wheelbase Eurovan. It features a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder engine with a standard five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic as an option. Winnebago Industries complete the camper conversion by adding a "pop-top" roof, a cooking range, sink, refrigerator, fresh water tank, power outlets and storage cabinets. Standard features include air conditioning, central locking, power windows and mirrors and cruise control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Buy One! ,10/28/2005
We love this van. It has been very reliable, has ample power, solid handling, a unique look, is roomy and has a comfortable interior.
Dick Linger,01/08/2003
Wonderful vehicle. Better and more practical than a Sport Utility Vehicle. Good for camping and tailgate parties
Rafi,02/08/2003
This is my company car. It has manual transmmission so it's fun to drive, fits everywhere and very reliably. no problems at all just regular maintance service.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety
