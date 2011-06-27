  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(3)
1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

This Eurovan camper is an all-new model based on the extended wheelbase Eurovan. It features a 2.5-liter, five-cylinder engine with a standard five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic as an option. Winnebago Industries complete the camper conversion by adding a "pop-top" roof, a cooking range, sink, refrigerator, fresh water tank, power outlets and storage cabinets. Standard features include air conditioning, central locking, power windows and mirrors and cruise control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(33%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value!
Buy One! ,10/28/2005
We love this van. It has been very reliable, has ample power, solid handling, a unique look, is roomy and has a comfortable interior.
Fun vehicle
Dick Linger,01/08/2003
Wonderful vehicle. Better and more practical than a Sport Utility Vehicle. Good for camping and tailgate parties
great car
Rafi,02/08/2003
This is my company car. It has manual transmmission so it's fun to drive, fits everywhere and very reliably. no problems at all just regular maintance service.
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 4500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan

Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview

The Used 1995 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include Campmobile 3dr Minivan.

