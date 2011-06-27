  1. Home
1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes. Final year for Vanagon.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not the Typical Soccer Mom Thing
vdubvanman,10/25/2008
This is about the 12th or 15th VW van I've owned since 1974. It has more horsepower than the air cooled editions, does better in hot climates (Central CA), and just feels good to drive on a leisurely road trip to nowhere in particular. With the beds, pop top, table and rear-facing seats it is great for a weekend getaway or hauling the kids to soccer games - but is definitely NOT a Chrysler mini-van. Gas mileage isn't great (16-18), uphill climbs are generally not a big problem (if its a long steep one, don't get in a hurry), and it's comfortable to drive. Amazing people and cargo room too! A/C works well and can get downright cold! These are getting harder to find and the prices are climbing.
VW Vanagon - space!
smc1243,01/05/2004
Large interior space makes it ideal for hauling people or stuff. Trunk space is huge compared to typical minivans. Rear facing passenger seats are ideal for kids.
Love to drive VW van
J McCabe,06/05/2008
This car travels like a dream. We have a family of four and love the fact that we can turn the back seat into a queen bed for camping excursions. It is lighter than the camper, thus speeder!
See all 3 reviews of the 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon

Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Overview

The Used 1991 Volkswagen Vanagon is offered in the following submodels: Vanagon Minivan. Available styles include Carat 3dr Minivan, Multi 3dr Minivan, GL Camper 3dr Minivan, GL Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD, 3dr Minivan, GL 3dr Minivan, and Syncro 3dr Minivan 4WD.

