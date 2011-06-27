1991 Volkswagen Vanagon Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$803 - $1,397
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes. Final year for Vanagon.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
vdubvanman,10/25/2008
This is about the 12th or 15th VW van I've owned since 1974. It has more horsepower than the air cooled editions, does better in hot climates (Central CA), and just feels good to drive on a leisurely road trip to nowhere in particular. With the beds, pop top, table and rear-facing seats it is great for a weekend getaway or hauling the kids to soccer games - but is definitely NOT a Chrysler mini-van. Gas mileage isn't great (16-18), uphill climbs are generally not a big problem (if its a long steep one, don't get in a hurry), and it's comfortable to drive. Amazing people and cargo room too! A/C works well and can get downright cold! These are getting harder to find and the prices are climbing.
smc1243,01/05/2004
Large interior space makes it ideal for hauling people or stuff. Trunk space is huge compared to typical minivans. Rear facing passenger seats are ideal for kids.
J McCabe,06/05/2008
This car travels like a dream. We have a family of four and love the fact that we can turn the back seat into a queen bed for camping excursions. It is lighter than the camper, thus speeder!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
90 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
