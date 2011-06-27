My dad bought our Eurovan back in 1997, when I was just a yungun (more than I am now), and ever since then our family has had great experience after great experience in this van. This is the car I learned to drive on, and I have to say after putting several thousand miles on it, I love it. Yes, I have driven other standard shift cars (some very sporty ones at that), and after nearly 200K the gearbox is still great. Until it was about 12 years old, it had absolutely no mechanical issues. Sure, parts and repairs can be expensive as heck, but that doesn't take away from how amazing this van is. Just the other day I drove it over the 193,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get it to 200,000

