1993 Volkswagen EuroVan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The EuroVan is introduced as a replacement for the aging Vanagon. Major differences over the previous-generation Volkswagen van are the switch to a front-engine/front-wheel-drive platform. Antilock brakes are available on the EuroVan, and it has a 2.5-liter five-cylinder engine that produces 109 horsepower. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, a four-speed automatic is optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan.

5(65%)
4(17%)
3(6%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.4
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best first car
taizo,11/04/2011
My dad bought our Eurovan back in 1997, when I was just a yungun (more than I am now), and ever since then our family has had great experience after great experience in this van. This is the car I learned to drive on, and I have to say after putting several thousand miles on it, I love it. Yes, I have driven other standard shift cars (some very sporty ones at that), and after nearly 200K the gearbox is still great. Until it was about 12 years old, it had absolutely no mechanical issues. Sure, parts and repairs can be expensive as heck, but that doesn't take away from how amazing this van is. Just the other day I drove it over the 193,000 mile mark, and I can't wait to get it to 200,000
Awesome Rig
thomage,11/30/2012
Bought the Eurovan with a wheelchair lift to haul my mom & dad around. Drove it 2200 miles with them. No big problems: New tires, changed oil, change brake fluid and had to fix ECU (vacuum tube had gone out) Fun to drive, great road view, lot of room for things. Cheap interior parts, electrical parts cheap too
1993 VW Weekender
Mdao1,09/12/2002
I bought my VW Weekender for only one main reason "Camping" I known the van a little under power but i don't mind. I own this van almost 9 years and I still like it .
Worst vehicle ever
Toledo Joe,07/28/2003
I bought a Eurovan from a someone because my wife loved VWs. Within one year of ownership, we had transmission problems, stalling issues, the A/C went out, and it needs a new catalytic converter. In addition to other stupid problems, like the door locks quit working, etc. I've put more money into this than any other car I've ever owned. Volkswagens cost too much to repair. Also, it is underpowered, having only about 100 horsepower on a vehicle of this size, it loses speed going up hills on the highway. After this and my wife's lousy Jetta, I will never buy another VW product again.
See all 17 reviews of the 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
109 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan

Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview

The Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include CL 3dr Minivan, GL 3dr Minivan, and MV 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan.

Can't find a used 1993 Volkswagen EuroVans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,661.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen EuroVan for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,029.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,996.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Volkswagen EuroVan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

