Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan for Sale Near Me

Planet Hyundai - Golden / Colorado

3rd Row Seat.Reflex Silver 2003 Volkswagen Eurovan MV 4-Speed Automatic FWDOdometer is 39250 miles below market average!This vehicle is protected by Planet's Peace of Mind warranty coverage. It passed our 47-point inspection and qualifies for a 6 month, 6K mile limited powertrain warranty at no extra cost. We stand behind our vehicles and our mission is to allow used car shoppers to buy confidently.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan MV with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WV2MB47073H018527

Stock: T500784A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020