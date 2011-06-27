Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,906
|$6,663
|$8,066
|Clean
|$3,576
|$6,099
|$7,403
|Average
|$2,914
|$4,970
|$6,078
|Rough
|$2,253
|$3,842
|$4,753
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen EuroVan MV 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,538
|$13,514
|$15,498
|Clean
|$8,730
|$12,370
|$14,225
|Average
|$7,115
|$10,081
|$11,679
|Rough
|$5,500
|$7,792
|$9,133