Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan
- Roomy second- and third-row seats, lots of headroom inside the cabin, responsive steering, capable brakes, MV model's flexible cabin arrangements.
- Handles like a delivery van around corners, lots of wind noise on highway, awkward driving position, outdated cabin ergonomics, rear seats are hard to fold, no driver-side sliding door or side airbags.
The EuroVan is unique among minivans, but it lacks the easy handling and user-friendly design embraced by its peers. Unless you plan to use this VW for camping, wait for the Microbus.
This is my third Eurovan (two 1993's and this 2003) and I have loved them all, but this 2003 is my favorite. The fit and finish of this vehicle is excellent and exceeds anything else out there. It provides wonderful, balanced power. Its solid feel and excellent road manners make this van a true joy to drive. In all honesty, I looked at all of the new vans available to make sure I wasn't missing anything. True, I don't have in-seat DVD players and I couldn't care less. What I do have is SPACE, huge quantities of it and functionality galore. We have enjoyed many road trips in our Eurovans. It defines Farfegnugen! Everybody who rides in my van loves it! I've gotten 25,000 miles of trouble free operation from this one so far.
I gave this van 10/10 for design, though i realize many people wouldn't think this way. This van was built for practicality, not faux luxury, and that is why it didn't survive in the American market. We bought this van 3 years old, with a pretty hefty number of miles on it, while stationed overseas. It racked up a ton of miles, and the only two problems it ever gad, were, suprise it's a volkswagen, electrical: not terribly expensive, and totally manageable if you know what you're doing. No mechanical problems whatsoever at 7 years old, and almost 125,000 miles ! We were rear-ended and totalled this weeked at a very high speed: van didn't collapsee in toward us at all ! Nothing like it :o(
Purchased this van to replace our 93 MV with 193,000 miles. This Eurovan has been exceptionally reliable with 132,000 miles, everything works on this van virtually no problems. Only replaced tires and brake pads, 19 MPG on REG gas, By far the best van in the world bar none.Family of 5, son is 6' 2" and fits with ease. Lots of space, comfortable, fast, handles like a VW known for, great visibility, sit up high, fit and finish still like new, cloth on seats show very little wear, AC is awesome, love overhead AC vents, Has been the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned, wife loves it, kids love it, friends say it is cool and will ride in ours but not in minivans. I would buy again and again!
Wish they would bring it back to the states. Great for weekend getaways and a portable office while parking along the California coast on highway 1 near Big Sur. I bought a 2016 Mercedes Benz Metris cargo for the heavy work but, it's not as nice. I'll never get rid of the European Weekender.
|GLS 3dr Minivan
2.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 6200 rpm
|MV 3dr Minivan
2.8L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|201 hp @ 6200 rpm
Is the Volkswagen EuroVan a good car?
Is the Volkswagen EuroVan reliable?
Is the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan?
The least-expensive 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan is the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,200.
Other versions include:
- GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $26,200
- MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $27,700
What are the different models of Volkswagen EuroVan?
Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan Overview
The Used 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan is offered in the following submodels: EuroVan Minivan. Available styles include GLS 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A), and MV 3dr Minivan (2.8L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Volkswagen EuroVan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 EuroVan 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 EuroVan.
