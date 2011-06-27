Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Eos Komfort SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,188
|$8,106
|$9,630
|Clean
|$5,854
|$7,660
|$9,076
|Average
|$5,185
|$6,770
|$7,967
|Rough
|$4,516
|$5,879
|$6,857
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Eos Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,990
|$9,422
|$11,349
|Clean
|$6,613
|$8,905
|$10,696
|Average
|$5,857
|$7,869
|$9,389
|Rough
|$5,102
|$6,834
|$8,081
Estimated values
2012 Volkswagen Eos Executive SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,780
|$9,143
|$11,013
|Clean
|$6,414
|$8,641
|$10,379
|Average
|$5,681
|$7,636
|$9,111
|Rough
|$4,948
|$6,631
|$7,842