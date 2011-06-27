Used 2012 Volkswagen Eos Consumer Reviews

Fun convertible to drive! edna2003 , 05/02/2011 40 of 40 people found this review helpful Owned a 2009 VW Eos that was totaled. Could not live without convertible. Looked at used BMW & Mercedes but Eos was my top pick. Fun car to drive and love updated body style on the 2012. Same engine as 2009 but 2012 seems smoother. Ride is much better than 2009 - not as much road noise & don't feel all the bumps like 2009. Love the push button start and keyless locking/opening of doors. Upgrades in Lux are well worth the extra couple of thousands over the Komfort. Will keep this car forever and love the new color choices - bought rising blue metallic and have had many compliments on color Report Abuse

A Solid Winner, 2012 VW Eos sandboxkid , 06/17/2011 21 of 21 people found this review helpful This senior has been driving domestic cars for 50+ years and recently leased a 2012 Eos Komfort convertible. My prior lease was a Pontiac G6 hardtop convertible The Eos blows the G6 away in many aspects and I loved that car. Some words I use to describe the Eos are fun, quick, smooth, and beautiful. After 30 days and 1000 miles, I find the quality of workmanship and operation to be excellent. My mixed driving habits net me 28.3 mpg overall. The rear seating is fine for grandkids but I usually do not use these seats. With the top in the trunk, you still have some room to go grocery shopping, not so with the G6. The wind screen behind the front seats is a welcome feature. The car gives just enough road presence that you think you're driving a sport's car.There is a moderate learning curve for all the gadgets facing the driver, so engage your dealer's knowledge at delivery. My VW professionals made me very comfortable. There is a vast array of exterior colors, I picked the Black Oak Brown with beige interior which has attracted many lookers. It was in the brochure and hooked me immediately. Now I can't stop finding reasons to drive my new Eos.

Finally, designers got it right! Brian McDermott , 03/27/2016 Lux SULEV 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful What's not to love? Beautiful coupe styling, quick disappearing roof (guaranteed awe factor with the transformer-like action). Plus the extra wide sunroof! Nothing is more disappointing to an open-air seeker than having to spend the winter under the dark padded roof of other convertibles. Heart pounding interactive audio system. Very ample boot space, even with the roof system stored. Highly responsive power and control. Tight turning radius and comfortable cruising. The turbo lag is just foreplay. Giving the driver just enough time to hang on tight before take off. Absolutely LOVE this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Fun to drive, but think before you buy greasemonkey12 , 04/20/2012 41 of 44 people found this review helpful My wife wanted to buy a convertible when we moved to GA from NY. We chose the Eos because of the hard top because our infant son. We also liked the roll over protection that is built into the rear head rests. However with the top down you have little room for cargo. We expected this, however I can barely fit my golf clubs in the trunk, even with the top up. The turbo charged engine is OK and fun at first, however it takes some pedal control to come off the line without slamming yourself back into the seat, when the turbo kicks in.