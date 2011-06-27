Estimated values
2010 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,216
|$10,472
|$11,962
|Clean
|$7,768
|$9,885
|$11,271
|Average
|$6,871
|$8,712
|$9,890
|Rough
|$5,975
|$7,539
|$8,510
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,489
|$9,405
|$10,671
|Clean
|$7,080
|$8,878
|$10,055
|Average
|$6,263
|$7,825
|$8,823
|Rough
|$5,446
|$6,771
|$7,591
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,566
|$9,690
|$11,092
|Clean
|$7,153
|$9,147
|$10,452
|Average
|$6,328
|$8,062
|$9,171
|Rough
|$5,502
|$6,977
|$7,891
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Venza 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,521
|$10,818
|$12,335
|Clean
|$8,056
|$10,213
|$11,623
|Average
|$7,126
|$9,001
|$10,199
|Rough
|$6,197
|$7,789
|$8,775