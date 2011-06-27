Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius c One 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,831
|$7,790
|$9,359
|Clean
|$5,429
|$7,262
|$8,705
|Average
|$4,627
|$6,205
|$7,396
|Rough
|$3,825
|$5,149
|$6,087
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius c Three 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,797
|$8,746
|$10,317
|Clean
|$6,330
|$8,153
|$9,596
|Average
|$5,395
|$6,966
|$8,153
|Rough
|$4,460
|$5,780
|$6,711
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius c Two 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,212
|$8,144
|$9,697
|Clean
|$5,785
|$7,592
|$9,019
|Average
|$4,930
|$6,487
|$7,663
|Rough
|$4,076
|$5,383
|$6,307
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Prius c Four 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,052
|$8,918
|$10,429
|Clean
|$6,566
|$8,314
|$9,700
|Average
|$5,596
|$7,104
|$8,242
|Rough
|$4,626
|$5,894
|$6,783