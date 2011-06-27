2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Well-balanced mid-engine design, scores high on the fun scale, awesome car to run hard on the track, affordability.
- Homely design, lack of cargo space, dated interior design, non-adjustable seats.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though better suited as a weekend car than a daily driver, the MR2 Spyder is the perfect alternative for those suffering from Mazda Miata burnout.
Vehicle overview
The Toyota MR2 Spyder is a two-seat, mid-engine soft-top roadster distilled to its most basic nature. Introduced in 2000, the Spyder has its work cut out for it with the plethora of roadster competitors on the market these days. Its advantages lie in its relatively low price, fun-to-drive nature and relatively exclusive numbers (only about 7,000 are sold each year, fewer than the Porsche Boxster).
The Spyder rides on a low-slung, long-wheelbase platform with MacPherson struts supporting each corner. An amazingly sharp and responsive electric hydraulic power steering system makes this little droptop a blast when ripping along canyon roads. With the mid-engine design, wide track and the suspension's speedy recovery ability, acrobatics on curvy roads equal some good times.
Sharing an engine with the Celica GT, MR2 Spyder's 1.8-liter twin-cam 16-valve four-cylinder engine produces 138 horses at 6,400 rpm and 125 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm, thanks in part to VVT-i variable valve timing technology. Weighing in at a diminutive 2,200 pounds, it provides plenty of vroom from the get-go, reaching 60 mph in about 7 seconds. A five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels is standard.
A new option for 2002 is a sequential-shift five-speed manual transmission (SMT). A new and rare feature in the U.S. market (the BMW M3 and Ferrari 360 Modena F1 are currently the only other cars to have one), this transmission combines the convenience of an automatic transmission with the interaction and efficiency of a manual. The SMT clutch and gear selector operations are performed by computer-controlled actuators. As such, the SMT can execute upshifts and downshifts faster than even a highly trained driver using the standard five-speed manual transmission.
The MR2 Spyder comes one way and pretty much includes any features you might want. Air conditioning, ABS, power windows and door locks, and a tilt steering wheel are all standard. Plus, it boasts something some higher-priced competitors don't have: a glass rear window with defroster. However, the ragtop, though made by the same company that makes lids for the S2000 and the Miata, is a bit more cumbersome than those two models'. It is necessary to get out of the car before putting it up or down.
Some might find contention with the chunky styling of the little machine, Danny DeVito-esque being one of the ways to describe the bulging headlights and rotund yet busy lines of the sheetmetal, especially when compared to the sleek and curvaceous Miata. But one sometimes feels more affection for the less comely child...
Besides, once you get the MR2 Spyder revved up and onto the proper racing line at a track, you'll be smitten no matter what your opinion of the styling, inside or out. Thinking of autocrossing a small, inexpensive roadster? This Toyota is your car.
Ah, to be young, beautiful and racing around town in a convertible. You may not be the first two, but you could have the last for a lot less money than you might expect.
2002 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Sponsored cars related to the MR2 Spyder
Related Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2004
- Used Lexus LX 570 2017
- Used Chrysler 300 2017
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2019
- 2019 Ford F-150
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith
- 2023 Cadillac Lyriq News
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra News
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster
- Audi A6 allroad 2020
- 2020 GMC Canyon
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback
- 2020 86
- 2020 Toyota Corolla
- 2019 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Avalon Hybrid
- 2020 Avalon
- 2020 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Tundra
- Toyota RAV4 2019