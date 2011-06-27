  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(65)
2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Review

Pros & Cons

  • Well-balanced mid-engine design, scores high on the fun scale, awesome car to run hard on the track, affordability.
  • Homely design, lack of cargo space, dated interior design, non-adjustable seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though better suited as a weekend car than a daily driver, the MR2 Spyder is the perfect alternative for those suffering from Mazda Miata burnout.

Vehicle overview

The Toyota MR2 Spyder is a two-seat, mid-engine soft-top roadster distilled to its most basic nature. Introduced in 2000, the Spyder has its work cut out for it with the plethora of roadster competitors on the market these days. Its advantages lie in its relatively low price, fun-to-drive nature and relatively exclusive numbers (only about 7,000 are sold each year, fewer than the Porsche Boxster).

The Spyder rides on a low-slung, long-wheelbase platform with MacPherson struts supporting each corner. An amazingly sharp and responsive electric hydraulic power steering system makes this little droptop a blast when ripping along canyon roads. With the mid-engine design, wide track and the suspension's speedy recovery ability, acrobatics on curvy roads equal some good times.

Sharing an engine with the Celica GT, MR2 Spyder's 1.8-liter twin-cam 16-valve four-cylinder engine produces 138 horses at 6,400 rpm and 125 pound-feet of torque at 4,400 rpm, thanks in part to VVT-i variable valve timing technology. Weighing in at a diminutive 2,200 pounds, it provides plenty of vroom from the get-go, reaching 60 mph in about 7 seconds. A five-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels is standard.

A new option for 2002 is a sequential-shift five-speed manual transmission (SMT). A new and rare feature in the U.S. market (the BMW M3 and Ferrari 360 Modena F1 are currently the only other cars to have one), this transmission combines the convenience of an automatic transmission with the interaction and efficiency of a manual. The SMT clutch and gear selector operations are performed by computer-controlled actuators. As such, the SMT can execute upshifts and downshifts faster than even a highly trained driver using the standard five-speed manual transmission.

The MR2 Spyder comes one way and pretty much includes any features you might want. Air conditioning, ABS, power windows and door locks, and a tilt steering wheel are all standard. Plus, it boasts something some higher-priced competitors don't have: a glass rear window with defroster. However, the ragtop, though made by the same company that makes lids for the S2000 and the Miata, is a bit more cumbersome than those two models'. It is necessary to get out of the car before putting it up or down.

Some might find contention with the chunky styling of the little machine, Danny DeVito-esque being one of the ways to describe the bulging headlights and rotund yet busy lines of the sheetmetal, especially when compared to the sleek and curvaceous Miata. But one sometimes feels more affection for the less comely child...

Besides, once you get the MR2 Spyder revved up and onto the proper racing line at a track, you'll be smitten no matter what your opinion of the styling, inside or out. Thinking of autocrossing a small, inexpensive roadster? This Toyota is your car.

Ah, to be young, beautiful and racing around town in a convertible. You may not be the first two, but you could have the last for a lot less money than you might expect.

2002 Highlights

The MR2 Spyder rolls into 2002 with a new Formula One-style five-speed manual transmission. The only other change is that the yellow cloth interior has been discontinued.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.9
65 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 65 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

YEE HA
Old Bimmers,07/28/2010
Driving this car while naked is the only way to improve the experience. Bought used from meticulous owner (96k miles). Drove back from TN to waves, smiles and honks with the top down of course; got about 33 mpg @ 75-80 mph. Came back with a framed picture, a lamp w/shade, a wheeled suitcase, beach bag and a pink flamingo. Who said there's no storage? (Just delete any passenger.) There's storage behind the seats and you can sneak a few small items in the spare tire well. This car sits lower than a Mini Cooper. A Honda Fit looks like an SUV when you pull alongside. Keep lights on when driving to improve visibility by others. Buy one and look for the winding roads! YEE HA!
Just buy it!
Roger,09/27/2009
A blast to drive, even more fun to drive than the 87' MR2 that I drove for ten years straight. A fellow latest generation MR2 owner said "You don't get in this car, you put it on". That is just the beginning of having a incredible time every moment in one of the finer engineered products on the market today. If you're doing your research, ignore those who complain about not enough storage space, HELLO- this is a sports car. There are also those who cry about not enough power, 0-60 in under seven seconds, my 2002 has all of the power I need. Others need to spend more time learning how to use the great handling & the advantages of state-of-the-art engineering.
Just bought an MR2 a few months ago! BEST desicion i ever made
dapersian,04/22/2012
I needed a car that could handle the Utah winters but was fun to drive in the summer. I needed a car that would give me great gas with great reliability. Out of all the roadsters i researched, I found the MR2 Spyder to be the choice for me. The engine located right above the rear tires would allow better traction in the winters. The 1.8 L engine would allow great gas mileage. With the MR2 being build by Toyota, reliability was never a concern. I am a 5 '5 very stocky guy and i fit in it just fine! If you want a car that is designed for comfort, buy a luxury car. The MR2 was not built for comfort, it was built to rip up canyon roads while looking extraordinarily sexy!!
2002 MR2 Spyder =D
Daniel Fano,07/18/2015
2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M)
Hey viewers, I have owned this car for about 4 months now and I am extremely please with it. I am comparing this to my my00 Honda S2000. Both are great cars, MR2 lacks power, but makes up for it in the braking (super lightweight) and handling with the MR layout. Pros: very fuel efficient Handles very well Super lightweight Great autox and track car Relatively cheap for maintenance and Toyota reliability Cons: Cargo space, literally does not have any. (No trunk or frunk, as some say, and the cargo space behind the seats is a joke Could use a little more power. Maybe like 20-30 more hp and 10-20 more ft lb of torque. Awesome Car!!!
See all 65 reviews of the 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder features & specs
More about the 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder

Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Spyder Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5A).

