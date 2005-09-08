Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder
- Lively and precise handling dynamics, scores high on the fun scale, available SMT transmission, affordable compared to other European-brand roadsters.
- Severe lack of storage space, bland interior design, not many safety features available.
Though better suited as a weekend car than a daily driver, the MR2 Spyder is the perfect alternative for those suffering from Mazda Miata burnout.
I bought my Spyder with 8,666 miles on it in December 2007. I had first looked at a Spyder several years earlier. I almost couldn't believe my ears when the Carmax salesman told me it had no trunk; I had never heard of a car without a trunk. I passed on it at that time because I thought having a trunk was important. But I'm still single, so I figured what the heck, I have no one I need to please -- I'll buy what I want and put the groceries in the passenger seat. Obviously, the car is fun. It's also more economical than a Miata because it uses regular unleaded gas, and I average about 28.5 mpg in the summer, about 27 in the winter. This car is fine in the snow with snow tires.
Purchased a new MR2 a few weeks ago when I heard they were going out of production. Have wanted one for several years and finally bit. I drove HW20 across northern WA last week and it was heaven. 6 hours of twisted mountain roads with the top down. Car has adequate power for what I want, and does it turn. It's just perfect: predictable when pushed in corners, rock solid cruising at 100mph, settled over uneven pavement, fun to drive to work, looks great with the adorable blonde beside me. This is a special type of sports car to me: mid-engine, rear drive, lightweight, modestly priced. I love X1-9s, 914s, 1st generation MR2s. It's sad no one's making one now.
I had a 2004 MR2 with the SMT that I totaled in 2013 and went shopping for another car. With everything else out there, I finally settled on a 2005 MR2 with the five-speed transmission, and had it shipped it from New Jersey to California. I bought the 2005 because I had never loved driving before I drove the MR2 Spyder! Every Saturday and Sunday, I get in the car and do 60-mile loops just do drive it. It's really that much fun. My husband and kids don't even question it anymore. And I've owned these for 10 years now! Driving it never gets old!
Purchased my green/tan Spyder in Texas when I worked at Texas Tech. Would of course have purchased the Phantom if available (black and red). Learned early on from a friend I could flip the top back without getting out and have it lock in most instances - no apparent damage. This made me want to put the top down whenever possible. Handle - goes where you point it. Great acceleration leaving cars behind at lights without many RPM. Criticized for storage but drove it to Maine with enough clothes packed in to work indefinitely. Really enjoyed running 80 much of the time. OE Bridgestones being replaced at 18k under a warranty that came with the car. Pondering adding sports muffler.
|2dr Convertible
1.8L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 2
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6400 rpm
|2dr Convertible
1.8L 4cyl 6M
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seats 2
|6-speed automated manual
|Gas
|138 hp @ 6400 rpm
Is the Toyota MR2 Spyder a good car?
Is the Toyota MR2 Spyder reliable?
Is the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder?
The least-expensive 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder is the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,145.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $25,145
- 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $26,145
What are the different models of Toyota MR2 Spyder?
The Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Spyder Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 MR2 Spyder 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 MR2 Spyder.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 MR2 Spyder featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
