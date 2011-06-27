  1. Home
Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,735
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/342.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.3 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room51 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.8 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity1.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight2195 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place1.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length153 in.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height48.8 in.
EPA interior volume49.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Absolutely Red
  • Black
  • Liquid Silver
  • Electric Green Mica
  • Super White
  • Solar Yellow
  • Spectra Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Red
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P205/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
