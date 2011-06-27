2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder Review
Pros & Cons
- Lively and precise handling dynamics, scores high on the fun scale, available SMT transmission, affordable compared to other European-brand roadsters.
- Severe lack of storage space, bland interior design, not many safety features available.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,716 - $9,860
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though better suited as a weekend car than a daily driver, the MR2 Spyder is the perfect alternative for those suffering from Mazda Miata burnout.
2004 Highlights
After undergoing extensive changes last year, the MR2's upgrade for 2004 comes in the way of a newly optional limited-slip differential.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota MR2 Spyder.
Most helpful consumer reviews
GWS,12/17/2004
After having my MR2 now for over a year, I still have that desire to just find a reason to drive it. It is so tight and easy to handle. The sequential transmission is just plain fun. I have physical problems with my legs and had given up on clutches some time ago. Now with the touch of a finger, I have the same wonderful sensational feeling of driver control. I have owned several Toyotas and have always been impressed with the quality of craftsmanship that is put into each vehicle that I've owned. When considering a sports car in this price range I was certain that nothing else could touch the dependability provided in this vehicle. If you don't test drive it you'll be sorry.
spicetrader,11/28/2009
A very fine car in many ways. Handles perfectly. Quite agile on corners. Driving it is a pleasure. Almost every time I enter or leave a parking lot, somebody tells me what a cool car it is. I have actually managed to carry driver and passenger with two bags of golf clubs behind the seats.
Glenn Norris,08/28/2009
I've had a blast driving this car! It drives and handles like a bullet. I once had a 1965 GTO and this car is faster! It's best to have a daily driver in addition to this one because it doesn't have much storage space, but hay, who cares? I normally keep it in the garage and only drive it in warm weather with no rain. If you want to get a lot of attention, this is the one! The front end looks like a Porsche, but you have the quality of a Toyota. I told my son, he'll be inheriting this car. The car is extremely tight with no squeaks or rattles of any kind.
slaurence,10/08/2003
Its a fun car to tool around in, not real good for long trips but if you can handle the lack of storage and just enjoy the ride with the top down and wind blowin in your hair music pumpin...its worth every penny i spend on it.
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
138 hp @ 6400 rpm
