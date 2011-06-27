  1. Home
1994 Toyota MR2 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Passenger airbag debuts. ABS made standard. Taillights are revised, and the suspension gets further fine-tuning. Base models get standard air conditioning (made standard last year on turbo), which is CFC-free on both models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota MR2.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
4.2
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun in 4 wheels or less...
Dgrey17,12/01/2002
I've had my MR2 for about 6 years now. It's not the fastest car, nor will it stick to the pavement like some of the 17 and 18 inch tire behemoths. But of all the cars I have driven in my time (and I've had my fair share), I keep the MR2 while other cars come and go in my life because every time I get behind the wheel, I have fun. It's a blast to drive and just begs you to let it loose a little and forget about your job.
Honda What?
Tauer,12/28/2002
Best and fastest small car in its class, be prepaird to beat any and all v6 and four banger sports car on the road, comes with a real attitude.
All around kick butt car!
nice guy,12/17/2003
Just wow! How can nobody like this car it is smooth, reliable, and most of all FAST!!! I have never had a turbo engine car. I is really cool to hear the engine pounding away when you are beating someone off the line. So many upgrades can be put on but so little time. I have never had a problem with this beauty since I bought it. What else can you expect from a Mid-Engine Rear Wheel drive car.
Great car for price
Toyota's 2,08/19/2006
I recently bought my MR2 T-Tops. Sure it isn't very fast but the rest of the car more than makes up for it. It's a very solid car, it's really fun to drive and it handles very good in the dry and fairly well in the wet (not sure what its like in the snow but it shouldn't be too bad if you know what you're doing and have actual all season tires).
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
