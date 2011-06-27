1994 Toyota MR2 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used MR2 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Passenger airbag debuts. ABS made standard. Taillights are revised, and the suspension gets further fine-tuning. Base models get standard air conditioning (made standard last year on turbo), which is CFC-free on both models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Toyota MR2.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dgrey17,12/01/2002
I've had my MR2 for about 6 years now. It's not the fastest car, nor will it stick to the pavement like some of the 17 and 18 inch tire behemoths. But of all the cars I have driven in my time (and I've had my fair share), I keep the MR2 while other cars come and go in my life because every time I get behind the wheel, I have fun. It's a blast to drive and just begs you to let it loose a little and forget about your job.
Tauer,12/28/2002
Best and fastest small car in its class, be prepaird to beat any and all v6 and four banger sports car on the road, comes with a real attitude.
nice guy,12/17/2003
Just wow! How can nobody like this car it is smooth, reliable, and most of all FAST!!! I have never had a turbo engine car. I is really cool to hear the engine pounding away when you are beating someone off the line. So many upgrades can be put on but so little time. I have never had a problem with this beauty since I bought it. What else can you expect from a Mid-Engine Rear Wheel drive car.
Toyota's 2,08/19/2006
I recently bought my MR2 T-Tops. Sure it isn't very fast but the rest of the car more than makes up for it. It's a very solid car, it's really fun to drive and it handles very good in the dry and fairly well in the wet (not sure what its like in the snow but it shouldn't be too bad if you know what you're doing and have actual all season tires).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Toyota MR2 features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the MR2
Related Used 1994 Toyota MR2 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019