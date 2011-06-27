Used 2000 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale

  • $9,995

    2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    62,892 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    C.H. Urness Motor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - The Dalles / Oregon

    This 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder ZZT230L has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder ZZT230L. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this small car. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small car. The Toyota MR2 Spyder is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The tilt steering wheel in it allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle comes with a manual transmission. The vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this small car. This small car is equipped with front air bags. Easily set your speed in this Toyota MR2 Spyder with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320810028452
    Stock: 028452
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-28-2020

  • $5,500

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    162,581 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    CARS N MORE - Houston / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320X20047103
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $10,500

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    55,883 miles
    Delivery available*

    Ira Jack Chevrolet - Saco / Maine

    Be one of a kind driving in this 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder! 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Power windows. Clean CARFAX. Free delivery up to 100 miles! Call or Email to schedule your VIP Appointment. 207-284-5986. Buy pre-owned at Ira Jack with confidence! All of our vehicles can be warrantied up to an additional 5 years and/or 100,000 miles. Just ask one of our warranty specialists when you come in to visit us.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320920048064
    Stock: 9084
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $12,591

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    46,831 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington

    Stock V5356A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Convertible comes with LEATHER Bucket Seats, CD Player, SUPER LOW MILES! This Black MR2 is powered with a 1.8L MPI DOHC engine paired with a MANUAL Transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes and frontal airbags. Additional options include fog lights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, cassette player, air conditioning, and 12v outlet. Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320930064704
    Stock: V5356A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $5,990

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    131,000 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Solutions - Jacksonville / Florida

    2003 toyota mr2 semi atomatic a blast to drive this super handling sports car is perfect !!!! fun and economical the a/c is ice cold or drop the convertible top and enjoy the sun and fresh air this hard to find toyota is ready and waiting for you trades are welcome and financing is available call us at 904 997 6583

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320330065105
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $15,000

    2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder Base

    30,639 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. **BEST INTERNET PRICING**, **ONE OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **LEATHER**. 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Changer, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front 15" Rear 16" Alloy Disc Wheels, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Glass rear window, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder RWD 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.8L I4 MPI DOHCGood Cars for Good People. Serving Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, Shallotte, Tabor City, Andrews, Florence, LIttle River, and all of South Carolina.Black

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    25 Combined MPG (23 City/29 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTDFR320350072462
    Stock: 072462
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-14-2020

MR2 Spyder Reviews & Specs