Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me

6 listings
MR2 Spyder Reviews & Specs
  • 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Black
    used

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    46,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,591

  • 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder
    used

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    131,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

  • 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    162,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

  • 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    55,883 miles

    $10,500

  • 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    30,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

  • 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    62,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder

Overall Consumer Rating
4.972 Reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (1%)
Incredible little car
ajb240,04/04/2014
I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face.
