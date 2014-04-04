Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 46,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,591
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 162,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 55,883 miles
$10,500
- 30,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
- 62,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
ajb240,04/04/2014
I have owned this car only for a short period but it is fantastic. I have owned and driven many cars in my time but this has quckly stolen my heart. I love this little car. It drive like every boys childhood dream of owning a Hotwheels, only this is the adult version. This car is not practicle as you might be able to carry a gallon of milk. It is not a smoth riding car and it can be noisy with the top up. It has one job and that is to put a smile on your face, and that it does everytime you drive it. My 1st day getting it on the hwy I took a cloverleaf at speeds that would have put another car in the ditch and I didnt even know it. But I had the biggest S(&T eating grin on my face.
