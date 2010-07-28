Used 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 162,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 55,883 miles
$10,500
- 46,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,591
- 62,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 30,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
Overall Consumer Rating4.965 Reviews
Old Bimmers,07/28/2010
Driving this car while naked is the only way to improve the experience. Bought used from meticulous owner (96k miles). Drove back from TN to waves, smiles and honks with the top down of course; got about 33 mpg @ 75-80 mph. Came back with a framed picture, a lamp w/shade, a wheeled suitcase, beach bag and a pink flamingo. Who said there's no storage? (Just delete any passenger.) There's storage behind the seats and you can sneak a few small items in the spare tire well. This car sits lower than a Mini Cooper. A Honda Fit looks like an SUV when you pull alongside. Keep lights on when driving to improve visibility by others. Buy one and look for the winding roads! YEE HA!
