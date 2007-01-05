Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 62,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 162,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 55,883 miles
$10,500
- 46,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,591
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 30,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder
Overall Consumer Rating4.648 Reviews
theCarman07,05/01/2007
I have driven Porsches, Lotuses, Ferraris, and once a Maserati, thus I know what it takes to be a good sports car. Overall, the Spyder is my first choice. Why? No, my main reason in not the price, though it helps. The reason is the overall ride and the unique driving experience the Spyder provides. The Spyder puts the Boxster to shame. The interior puts cheaper Lotuses to shame. The exterior provides an aggressive that screams I'm fast. I notice I get a lot less challenges from other drivers on the road, a lot less than my Camaro Z-28. This car is breath taking and gives a pleasurable experience that equals some Ferraris. If you want a sports car buy this one.
