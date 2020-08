Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me

C.H. Urness Motor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - The Dalles / Oregon

This 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder ZZT230L has a 1.8 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder ZZT230L. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this small car. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this small car. The Toyota MR2 Spyder is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The tilt steering wheel in it allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This small car is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle comes with a manual transmission. The vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this small car. This small car is equipped with front air bags. Easily set your speed in this Toyota MR2 Spyder with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDFR320810028452

Stock: 028452

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2020