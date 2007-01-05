Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MR2 Spyder Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  • 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    62,892 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Silver
    used

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    162,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    Details
  • 2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    55,883 miles

    $10,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Black
    used

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    46,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,591

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder
    used

    2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    131,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder

    30,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota MR2 Spyder searches:

Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2 Spyder
  4. Used 2001 Toyota MR2 Spyder

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder

Read recent reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder
Overall Consumer Rating
4.648 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 48 reviews
  • 5
    (73%)
  • 4
    (19%)
  • 3
    (8%)
A Refined Car
theCarman07,05/01/2007
I have driven Porsches, Lotuses, Ferraris, and once a Maserati, thus I know what it takes to be a good sports car. Overall, the Spyder is my first choice. Why? No, my main reason in not the price, though it helps. The reason is the overall ride and the unique driving experience the Spyder provides. The Spyder puts the Boxster to shame. The interior puts cheaper Lotuses to shame. The exterior provides an aggressive that screams I'm fast. I notice I get a lot less challenges from other drivers on the road, a lot less than my Camaro Z-28. This car is breath taking and gives a pleasurable experience that equals some Ferraris. If you want a sports car buy this one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Toyota
MR2 Spyder
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Toyota MR2 Spyder info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings