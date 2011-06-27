I bought this car after two others had previously owned it, both have which took excellent care of it. The car was in great condition, compared to some other MR2's that were on the market at the time. I drove several miles out to examine this other MR2 which the owner and I took into the mechanic shop to have a look at before I would decide whether to purchase it or not. It was not at all in good condition; however, I wanted the car so bad I was willing to throw thousands of dollars away in repairs. Do not make this mistake! Just be patient, the right car will come to you when its time. Anyways, I bought my car for 4k with a little over 140k miles on it. It drives wonderfully. The only things I would change is the sunroof to make it a T-top and change the steering to power-steering (the car was made without the power-steering). I have started working on changing out the speakers and installing newer ones. I have yet to make some more additional changes. I do however wish the car had more power to it, but it defiantly can go when you want it to. I highly recommend this car, it is very reliable. My dad is even happy with my purchase (since he is always very skeptical) and he loves it- he keeps asking me if I plan on getting rid of it so he can have it! (;

