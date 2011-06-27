  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2
  4. Used 1991 Toyota MR2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(60)
Appraise this car

1991 Toyota MR2 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Toyota MR2 for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used MR2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Back after one-year hiatus. Ferrari styling themes, driver airbag and optional turbocharged power make this one a winner.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Toyota MR2.

5(90%)
4(8%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.9
60 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST OLD FERRARI YOU CAN ACTUALLY AFFORD
JJay,03/03/2010
Car has 268,000 miles and was purchased with 230,000. Previous owner had receipts. I have driven the car with virtually no problems which is unheard of in a 19 year old car. Timing belt is non-interference so if it breaks it will not bend your valves. Air condition in a car this old usually does not work so I will have to fix that but car drives so well and handles so well you just can't find anything with looks this contemporary and Exotic for this fraction of a price. I paid $1800 cash in 2007. Repairs have been new alternator, new clutch, replaced radio & speakers, minor fix on t-top leaks, wheel alignment. That's nothing on a 19 year old car. I drive it daily & it turns heads always
1991 NA Toyota MR2 Manual
Rachele,09/24/2015
2dr Coupe
I bought this car after two others had previously owned it, both have which took excellent care of it. The car was in great condition, compared to some other MR2's that were on the market at the time. I drove several miles out to examine this other MR2 which the owner and I took into the mechanic shop to have a look at before I would decide whether to purchase it or not. It was not at all in good condition; however, I wanted the car so bad I was willing to throw thousands of dollars away in repairs. Do not make this mistake! Just be patient, the right car will come to you when its time. Anyways, I bought my car for 4k with a little over 140k miles on it. It drives wonderfully. The only things I would change is the sunroof to make it a T-top and change the steering to power-steering (the car was made without the power-steering). I have started working on changing out the speakers and installing newer ones. I have yet to make some more additional changes. I do however wish the car had more power to it, but it defiantly can go when you want it to. I highly recommend this car, it is very reliable. My dad is even happy with my purchase (since he is always very skeptical) and he loves it- he keeps asking me if I plan on getting rid of it so he can have it! (;
Eye Catcher Still in 2020
Eye catcher,04/03/2017
2dr Coupe
I have owned the car since 2003. I paid 3900 for it then with under 100,000 miles on it. I feel like it was a steal. It's hard to find a car like this in original condition wiitout mods. Been offered a lot more for the car. It will stay in the family. So fun to drive. People still turn heads to see the car. A lot still doesn't know what kind of car it is. 30 years old. It's not a turbo but wish it was. Probably saves me speeding tickets. These cars keep going up in price. Mine like I said is non turbo but still when I get it out of the garage someone well ask if I will sell. Will be in the Family for a long time hopefully.
Dream come true for performance lovers!
SeñorSw20,08/03/2008
I bought this car back in 2006 without knowing anything about it. I saw it, loved the design and ever since then I cannot get enough of it. The turbo engine is a monster, recently replaced the CT26 with blown seals at 173K. Everything else on the car has kept up. I only drive it in the summer because the heavy rear makes it hard to drive in the snow. Besides they are rare to find without rust in the NE. My borther owns a miata and handling is as good or better. I agree with the comment on the synchros., they are weak for that year but with Penzoil synchromesh fluid the transmission is a dream (recommended). Overall amazing reliable vehicle.
See all 60 reviews of the 1991 Toyota MR2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Toyota MR2 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Toyota MR2

Used 1991 Toyota MR2 Overview

The Used 1991 Toyota MR2 is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Toyota MR2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Toyota MR2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Toyota MR2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Toyota MR2.

Can't find a used 1991 Toyota MR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota MR2 for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,444.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,820.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota MR2 for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $21,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,319.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Toyota MR2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota MR2 lease specials

Related Used 1991 Toyota MR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles