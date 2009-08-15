Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000
- 46,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,591
- 131,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
- 162,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500
- 55,883 miles
$10,500
- 62,892 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota MR2 Spyder searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder
Read recent reviews for the Toyota MR2 Spyder
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.932 Reviews
Report abuse
Mike W,08/15/2009
I bought my Spyder with 8,666 miles on it in December 2007. I had first looked at a Spyder several years earlier. I almost couldn't believe my ears when the Carmax salesman told me it had no trunk; I had never heard of a car without a trunk. I passed on it at that time because I thought having a trunk was important. But I'm still single, so I figured what the heck, I have no one I need to please -- I'll buy what I want and put the groceries in the passenger seat. Obviously, the car is fun. It's also more economical than a Miata because it uses regular unleaded gas, and I average about 28.5 mpg in the summer, about 27 in the winter. This car is fine in the snow with snow tires.
Related Toyota MR2 Spyder info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Land Rover Discovery 2011
- Used Volvo C30 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2010
- Used Aston Martin DB11 2018
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2013
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2013
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe 2012
- Used Aston Martin Vantage 2010
- Used Audi TTS 2013
- Used Honda Ridgeline 2012
- Used Dodge Viper 2010
- Used Toyota Matrix 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2011
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2011
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus SC 300
- Used Audi S8
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring
- Used Cadillac XT6
- Used Hyundai Veracruz
- Used Aston Martin Vantage
- Used Lincoln Nautilus
- Used Chrysler New Yorker
- Used Ferrari F430
- Used INFINITI M37
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio
- Used Porsche Carrera GT
- Used Mercury Milan
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Avalon Oakland CA
- Used Toyota Celica Winston Salem NC
- Used Toyota Camry Mountain View CA
- Used Toyota Camry Honolulu HI
- Used Toyota Prius Prime Phoenix AZ
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Manassas VA
- Used Toyota Celica Norfolk VA
- Used Toyota Highlander Fredericksburg VA
- Used Toyota Camry Madison WI
- Used Toyota C-HR Mountain View CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Camry 2015 Mobile AL
- Used Toyota RAV4 2013 Omaha NE
- Used Toyota Avalon 2016 Silver Spring MD
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2020
- Nissan 370Z 2019
- 2019 GMC Yukon
- 2020 E-Class
- 2021 Ford Escape News
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 XT4
- 2021 Jeep Cherokee News
- BMW 2 Series 2020
- 2020 BMW X4
- 2021 Toyota Prius News
- 2020 Ram 2500
- 2021 Ford Edge News
- Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2019
- 2019 Genesis G80
- 2021 GMC Acadia News
- 2021 INFINITI Q60 News
- 2020 Ram 1500 Classic
- GMC Acadia 2019
- 2021 INFINITI QX60 News