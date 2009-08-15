Used 2005 Toyota MR2 Spyder for Sale Near Me

Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington

Stock V5356A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder Convertible comes with LEATHER Bucket Seats, CD Player, SUPER LOW MILES! This Black MR2 is powered with a 1.8L MPI DOHC engine paired with a MANUAL Transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes and frontal airbags. Additional options include fog lights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, AM/FM radio, cassette player, air conditioning, and 12v outlet. Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Toyota MR2 Spyder with Soft Top .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTDFR320930064704

Stock: V5356A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-28-2020