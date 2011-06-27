  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota MR2
  4. Used 1995 Toyota MR2
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(9)
Appraise this car

1995 Toyota MR2 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
Toyota MR2 for Sale
List Price Estimate
Not Available
Used MR2 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Final year for Mister Two. Several states lose Turbo model, which wouldn't pass emissions regulations. Base models with T-bar roof get power windows and locks standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota MR2.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Go kart on the streets!!
steve403,12/20/2008
I've owned this car since the beginning of 2008. This car is a gem. The car has performed flawlessly. I've put about 10k miles since then with 0 problems. Handling is superb for a 13 yr old car. Handling is amazing and always fun to drive. Mid-engine layout is rare and only found in exotic cars. If you can find a 1995, get it. Toyota of North America only sold about 300 in 1995. Toyota reliability and build is legendary. Will keep this car for a very long time!
Affordable, reliable sportscar
ray oconnor,03/19/2009
I have owned 5 Toyota mr2s. My 1995 is by far the best. Handles like it's on rails. Has timeless sportscar stying and looks. A very rare, affordable sportscar.
Smart mans Exotic
Vanc,07/29/2010
Having looked around for a number of years i found a fully loaded 1995 MR2 with an automatic. For the money you cant get a better mid engine car. The car drives like a go-cart. people mistaken this car for a Ferrari everywhere i drive. Sadly the car was rear ended at a red light at 40mph and totaled. I would definitely buy another one this year if i found one in mint shape. 1995 Toyota MR2 Black/Tan leather T-Tops
a poor man's ferrari
Stephen W.,03/06/2002
excellent car for what i paid for. it has an ageless appearance that will always look good. And behind those great looks is an excellent 200hp engine that will push you to 0-60 in less then 6 seconds if you keep it in tune and learn to properly launch the car off the line.
See all 9 reviews of the 1995 Toyota MR2
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Toyota MR2 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Toyota MR2

Used 1995 Toyota MR2 Overview

The Used 1995 Toyota MR2 is offered in the following submodels: MR2 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe, and Turbo 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Toyota MR2?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Toyota MR2s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Toyota MR2 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Toyota MR2.

Can't find a used 1995 Toyota MR2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota MR2 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $7,483.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,124.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota MR2 for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,603.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,244.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Toyota MR2?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota MR2 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Toyota MR2 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles