1995 Toyota MR2 Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Final year for Mister Two. Several states lose Turbo model, which wouldn't pass emissions regulations. Base models with T-bar roof get power windows and locks standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Toyota MR2.
Most helpful consumer reviews
steve403,12/20/2008
I've owned this car since the beginning of 2008. This car is a gem. The car has performed flawlessly. I've put about 10k miles since then with 0 problems. Handling is superb for a 13 yr old car. Handling is amazing and always fun to drive. Mid-engine layout is rare and only found in exotic cars. If you can find a 1995, get it. Toyota of North America only sold about 300 in 1995. Toyota reliability and build is legendary. Will keep this car for a very long time!
ray oconnor,03/19/2009
I have owned 5 Toyota mr2s. My 1995 is by far the best. Handles like it's on rails. Has timeless sportscar stying and looks. A very rare, affordable sportscar.
Vanc,07/29/2010
Having looked around for a number of years i found a fully loaded 1995 MR2 with an automatic. For the money you cant get a better mid engine car. The car drives like a go-cart. people mistaken this car for a Ferrari everywhere i drive. Sadly the car was rear ended at a red light at 40mph and totaled. I would definitely buy another one this year if i found one in mint shape. 1995 Toyota MR2 Black/Tan leather T-Tops
Stephen W.,03/06/2002
excellent car for what i paid for. it has an ageless appearance that will always look good. And behind those great looks is an excellent 200hp engine that will push you to 0-60 in less then 6 seconds if you keep it in tune and learn to properly launch the car off the line.
Features & Specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 6000 rpm
Related Used 1995 Toyota MR2 info
