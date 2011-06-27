Estimated values
2007 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,329
|$3,227
|$3,714
|Clean
|$2,112
|$2,934
|$3,380
|Average
|$1,676
|$2,347
|$2,710
|Rough
|$1,240
|$1,761
|$2,040
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,599
|$3,849
|$4,525
|Clean
|$2,356
|$3,499
|$4,117
|Average
|$1,870
|$2,800
|$3,301
|Rough
|$1,384
|$2,100
|$2,485
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Matrix XR 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,334
|$5,099
|$6,053
|Clean
|$3,022
|$4,636
|$5,507
|Average
|$2,399
|$3,709
|$4,415
|Rough
|$1,775
|$2,783
|$3,324
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Matrix 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,545
|$3,775
|$4,440
|Clean
|$2,307
|$3,432
|$4,040
|Average
|$1,831
|$2,746
|$3,239
|Rough
|$1,356
|$2,060
|$2,438