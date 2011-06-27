Used 2007 Toyota Matrix Consumer Reviews

Love My Matrix N Weedit , 10/30/2015 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 5M) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have been driving my Matrix for over eight years. It is a fun little car to drive and is very comfortable and roomy for a small car. There have been very few problems with the car and is very economical to drive. I don't know why they stopped making the car. I would buy another one in a minute if available Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

6 years and going strong! matrixrocks , 08/04/2014 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I needed a reliable car and definitely found one in the matrix. Have owned it for 6+ years and never spent much money on it, except for maintenance every 6 months or so (oil, tire rotation). It's not a sports car, kinda slow, but it takes you from A to B without worries and at a low cost. I get about 28mi/Gal overall. Love that I can flatten all the seats and fir big stuff in the car. Very satisfied with my purchase, and now that it's paid off, couldn't be happier! Report Abuse

5 speed Matrix BEADIE , 11/09/2006 27 of 31 people found this review helpful The Matrix is a Corolla wagon and is very similar to the Dodge Vibe. It has been a fun car to drive. What it lacks in power it makes up for in gas mileage. The interior of the hatch-back trunk is plastic so things can easily slide around. There are nets but we bought a mat that has helped to keep things from sliding around. Report Abuse

What a great car! rollcar , 12/27/2006 21 of 24 people found this review helpful I have two kids, and this car fits my family perfectly. Cavernous? No, but plenty large for a family of four and everything that travels with it. I love the comfortable seats, the high seating position, the interior space (headroom in particular) and the incredible gas mileage. You won't find a better value in this price range, all things considered. Report Abuse