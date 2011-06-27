  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Camry Solara
  4. Used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Toyota Camry Solara Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,751$3,966$4,634
Clean$2,446$3,534$4,129
Average$1,838$2,670$3,119
Rough$1,229$1,806$2,109
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,491$3,667$4,313
Clean$2,215$3,268$3,843
Average$1,664$2,469$2,903
Rough$1,113$1,670$1,962
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,588$3,859$4,557
Clean$2,302$3,438$4,060
Average$1,729$2,598$3,067
Rough$1,156$1,757$2,073
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,748$4,071$4,797
Clean$2,444$3,627$4,274
Average$1,836$2,741$3,228
Rough$1,228$1,854$2,183
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,720$4,239$5,072
Clean$2,419$3,778$4,520
Average$1,817$2,854$3,414
Rough$1,215$1,931$2,308
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,589$3,514$4,025
Clean$2,302$3,131$3,587
Average$1,730$2,366$2,709
Rough$1,157$1,600$1,831
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,089$4,627$5,472
Clean$2,747$4,123$4,876
Average$2,063$3,115$3,683
Rough$1,380$2,107$2,490
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,715$5,513$6,499
Clean$3,304$4,913$5,791
Average$2,482$3,712$4,374
Rough$1,660$2,511$2,957
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,697$1,932$2,069
Clean$1,509$1,722$1,844
Average$1,134$1,301$1,392
Rough$758$880$941
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,945$4,276$5,008
Clean$2,619$3,810$4,462
Average$1,967$2,879$3,370
Rough$1,316$1,947$2,278
Sell my 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Camry Solara near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Camry Solara on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,268 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Camry Solara is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,268 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Camry Solara with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,215 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,268 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Camry Solara ranges from $1,113 to $4,313, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Camry Solara is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.