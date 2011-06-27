Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,751
|$3,966
|$4,634
|Clean
|$2,446
|$3,534
|$4,129
|Average
|$1,838
|$2,670
|$3,119
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,806
|$2,109
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,491
|$3,667
|$4,313
|Clean
|$2,215
|$3,268
|$3,843
|Average
|$1,664
|$2,469
|$2,903
|Rough
|$1,113
|$1,670
|$1,962
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,588
|$3,859
|$4,557
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,438
|$4,060
|Average
|$1,729
|$2,598
|$3,067
|Rough
|$1,156
|$1,757
|$2,073
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,748
|$4,071
|$4,797
|Clean
|$2,444
|$3,627
|$4,274
|Average
|$1,836
|$2,741
|$3,228
|Rough
|$1,228
|$1,854
|$2,183
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,720
|$4,239
|$5,072
|Clean
|$2,419
|$3,778
|$4,520
|Average
|$1,817
|$2,854
|$3,414
|Rough
|$1,215
|$1,931
|$2,308
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,589
|$3,514
|$4,025
|Clean
|$2,302
|$3,131
|$3,587
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,366
|$2,709
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,600
|$1,831
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,089
|$4,627
|$5,472
|Clean
|$2,747
|$4,123
|$4,876
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,115
|$3,683
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,107
|$2,490
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE V6 2dr Convertible (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,715
|$5,513
|$6,499
|Clean
|$3,304
|$4,913
|$5,791
|Average
|$2,482
|$3,712
|$4,374
|Rough
|$1,660
|$2,511
|$2,957
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SE Sport V6 2dr Coupe (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,697
|$1,932
|$2,069
|Clean
|$1,509
|$1,722
|$1,844
|Average
|$1,134
|$1,301
|$1,392
|Rough
|$758
|$880
|$941
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Camry Solara SLE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,945
|$4,276
|$5,008
|Clean
|$2,619
|$3,810
|$4,462
|Average
|$1,967
|$2,879
|$3,370
|Rough
|$1,316
|$1,947
|$2,278